Two Raw Sisters: An Anzac biscuit for 2021

19 April 2021

Two Raw Sisters
By:

Authors, cooks, and advocates of a plant-based lifestyle.

Everyone loves a great Anzac bikkie and these ones are even better because they are made with whole, unprocessed everyday pantry staple ingredients. If you are struggling to find certain ingredients, you can, of course, easily swap the ingredients listed for something else more tradtional ie plain flour instead of spelt flour, butter instead of coconut oil and brown sugar instead of coconut sugar. But this version is particularly rewarding!

Ingredients

1 cuprolled oats
1 cupshredded coconut
¾ cupspelt or buckwheat flour
½ tspbaking soda
½ cupcoconut oil, melted
¼ cupmaple syrup
3 Tbspcoconut sugar
2 Tbspboiling water

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C and line baking tray with baking paper. Set aside.
  2. Add the rolled oats, coconut, flour and baking soda in a medium sized mixing bowl. Mix to combine.
  3. Add the remaining ingredients and mix until you have a rough cookie dough mixture.
  4. Roll the mixture into balls slightly smaller than a golf ball and place onto the lined baking tray, allowing room for spreading. Lightly flatten each cookie with a fork and place in the oven for 15-20mins or until golden brown.
  5. Once cooked remove from the oven and allow to cool. Anzac cookies will last in an airtight container in your pantry/ fridge for up to one week.

When it comes to the food and wellness department, Two Raw Sisters (Margo and Rosa Flanagan) is all about creating healthy, happy, sustainable lifestyles that you can maintain forever. Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters

