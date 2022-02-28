The ultimate sausage rolls

Ingredients
|2
|ready-rolled puff pastry sheets, thawed
|1
|egg yolk whisked with 20ml water, for glaze
|40g
|sesame seeds (optional)
For the filling
|250g
|beef sausage mince
|250g
|beef mince
|60g
|soft ricotta
|1
|small onion, coarsely grated
|40g
|carrot, finely grated
|50g
|celery, coarsely grated
|1
|garlic clove, crushed
|2 tsp each
|chutney and soy sauce
|3 tsp each
|barbecue sauce and tomato
|40g
|fresh breadcrumbs
|½ tsp
|sea salt
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line two large baking trays with baking paper.
- To make the filling: In a large bowl, use a large metal spoon or your hands to mix all the filling ingredients together, making sure that the mixture is very well combined. Set aside.
- To assemble for baking: Cut each pastry sheet in half lengthways and brush down one long edge of each piece with some of the egg wash.
- Divide the filling into four equal amounts. Use your hands to form each portion into a sausage shape long enough to fit the pieces of pastry, then place along the longer dry edge of each.
- Roll up the pastry from the dry edge to the wet and seal, then position the rolls so that they are seam side down on the trays. Cut each long roll into 5 or 6 pieces. Prick each piece twice with a fork or the point of a sharp knife. Brush with the egg wash and sprinkle on the sesame seeds (if using). Bake for 15 minutes, or until puffed and golden brown.
Edited extract trom The Comfort Bake by Sally Wise, photography by Samuel Shelley. Murdoch Books RRP $42.99.