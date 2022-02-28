The ultimate sausage rolls

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line two large baking trays with baking paper.

To make the filling: In a large bowl, use a large metal spoon or your hands to mix all the filling ingredients together, making sure that the mixture is very well combined. Set aside.

To assemble for baking: Cut each pastry sheet in half lengthways and brush down one long edge of each piece with some of the egg wash.

Divide the filling into four equal amounts. Use your hands to form each portion into a sausage shape long enough to fit the pieces of pastry, then place along the longer dry edge of each.