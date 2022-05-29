Thai-style chicken soup

Ingredients
Paste
|2
|shallots, diced
|2 Tbsp each:
|grated root ginger, lemongrass paste
|2
|coriander plants, including roots if possible, chopped
Soup
|1-2
|red chillies, seeded and chopped
|400g can
|coconut milk
|2 cups
|chicken stock
|2 Tbsp each:
|fish sauce, fresh lime juice
|400g
|skinned and boned chicken, julienned
|80g
|thin rice noodles
Garnish
|½ cup
|coriander leaves
|2
|spring onions, chopped, green part only
|To serve
|lime wedges
Directions
- Place the paste ingredients in a small blender and mix until smooth. Place in a medium saucepan.
- Stir in the chillies and half the coconut milk. Bring to a simmer, stirring. Add the remaining coconut milk and the stock, fish sauce and lime juice. Add the chicken and simmer on low heat for 8-10 minutes until the chicken is just cooked.
- Meanwhile, cook the noodles according to the packet instructions. Drain well. Place in four serving bowls. Top with the soup. Garnish with the coriander leaves and spring onions. Serve the lime wedges on the side.
- Serves: 4