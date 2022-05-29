Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Thai-style chicken soup

Thai-style chicken soup Recipe & photo / Jan Bilton

Ingredients

Paste

2shallots, diced
2 Tbsp each:grated root ginger, lemongrass paste
2coriander plants, including roots if possible, chopped

Soup

1-2red chillies, seeded and chopped
400g cancoconut milk
2 cupschicken stock
2 Tbsp each:fish sauce, fresh lime juice
400gskinned and boned chicken, julienned
80gthin rice noodles

Garnish

½ cupcoriander leaves
2spring onions, chopped, green part only
To servelime wedges

Directions

  1. Place the paste ingredients in a small blender and mix until smooth. Place in a medium saucepan.
  2. Stir in the chillies and half the coconut milk. Bring to a simmer, stirring. Add the remaining coconut milk and the stock, fish sauce and lime juice. Add the chicken and simmer on low heat for 8-10 minutes until the chicken is just cooked.
  3. Meanwhile, cook the noodles according to the packet instructions. Drain well. Place in four serving bowls. Top with the soup. Garnish with the coriander leaves and spring onions. Serve the lime wedges on the side.
  1. Serves: 4

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by