for 6 people
Sweet finish: Raspberry, apple and caramel pavlova

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

You can make the pavlova bases ahead of time, just be sure to keep them airtight in tins and to protect them from being damaged. The compote and sauce may also be made a couple of days in advance.

Pavlova bases

7Egg whites
320 gCaster sugar
2 TbspCornflour
2 tspWhite vinegar
1 tspVanilla

Raspberry and apple compote

1 TbspButter
4Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced (Main)
6Whole cloves
1Vanilla bean, seeds scraped out
½ cupSugar
2 tspLemon zest
¼ cupLemon juice
1 cupFresh raspberries (Main)

Butterscotch sauce

25 gButter
1 cupBrown sugar
½ cupCream
½ cupSlivered almonds, toasted (Main)
300 mlCream, lightly whipped
0Icing sugar, to dust
0Mint leaves, to garnish

Directions

  1. Preheat an oven to 140C. Line two 23cm cake tins with baking paper.
  2. Place the egg whites in a large bowl and beat until stiff. Slowly add the sugar 2 tablespoons at a time, allowing it to dissolve before adding the next. Add the cornflour, vinegar and vanilla, beating through. Divide the mixture evenly between the two tins. Bake for 1½ hours before turning off the oven and allowing the pavlova to cool. Remove and store until ready to build.
  3. For the compote, warm the butter in a pot. Add the apples, cloves, vanilla seeds, sugar, lemon zest and juice, bringing slowly to a simmer, stirring so it doesn't stick on the bottom. When the apples are soft remove from the heat and cool completely. Stir through the raspberries.
  4. For the butterscotch sauce, heat the butter, sugar and cream in a pot, bringing to a simmer for 3 minutes. Store in the fridge.
  5. When ready to build the pavlova, place the base on to your serving platter. Spread with half the cream and a little compote. Top with the second pavlova, the remaining cream, compote and almonds.Dust with icing sugar before serving and dribble over some butterscotch sauce. Serve the remaining sauce in a small jug.

