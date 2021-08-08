Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Sweet chilli pork belly and noodles

for 2 people
Sweet chilli pork belly and noodles

By: Miranda Ballard

The crispier the better for these pork pieces. Adding the lime towards the end of frying is a great way to crisp them up and perfect the balance with the sweetness.

Ingredients

400grindless pork belly, diced
1red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped, plus extra to serve (optional)
2 Tbspclear honey
2 tspground paprika
1garlic clove, finely chopped
1 Tbspsesame oil
1 Tbspvegetable oil
8–10spring onions, trimmed and finely sliced
1red pepper, deseeded and finely chopped
2pak choi, trimmed and chopped
1 Tbspplain flour
Pinch eachsalt and black pepper
2 limesFresh juice of 1, plus 1 lime, cut into wedges, to serve
To servenoodles and soy sauce

Directions

  1. Put the diced, rindless belly pieces in a bag or bowl with the chilli, honey, paprika, garlic and sesame oil. Seal and leave in the fridge for a few hours or overnight.
  2. Heat the vegetable oil in a wok or high-sided frying pan and fry the spring onions, red pepper and pak choi over a high heat until they are soft and starting to brown. Transfer them to a plate and set aside.
  3. Spoon the belly pieces out of the marinade (keep the marinade) and coat them in the flour. Add to the wok and fry over a high heat until they become crisp, then add the marinade and fry for 4–5 minutes until the pork is cooked through.
  4. Squeeze in the lime juice to help them crisp some more. Return the cooked vegetables to the wok along with a pinch of salt and pepper. Stir well, then serve with noodles and soy sauce. Sprinkle some more chopped red chilli on the top to add an extra fresh kick, if you like.
  • Serves: 2

Edited extract from Cluck Oink Baa Moo by Miranda Ballard, published by Ryland Peters & Small. Photography by Steve Painter, distributed by bookreps.co.nz, RRP $39.99

Collections you may like

Oodles of noodles
Eatwell

Oodles of noodles

Quick Read

Slurpingly delicious, this collection of recipes has all your noodle needs.

Risotto recipes
Eatwell

Risotto recipes

Quick Read

Easy to make, and a delicious and cost-effective way to feed the family.

Recipes supplied by