Sweet chilli pork belly and noodles

The crispier the better for these pork pieces. Adding the lime towards the end of frying is a great way to crisp them up and perfect the balance with the sweetness.

Ingredients

400g rindless pork belly, diced 1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped, plus extra to serve (optional) 2 Tbsp clear honey 2 tsp ground paprika 1 garlic clove, finely chopped 1 Tbsp sesame oil 1 Tbsp vegetable oil 8–10 spring onions, trimmed and finely sliced 1 red pepper, deseeded and finely chopped 2 pak choi, trimmed and chopped 1 Tbsp plain flour Pinch each salt and black pepper 2 limes Fresh juice of 1, plus 1 lime, cut into wedges, to serve To serve noodles and soy sauce

Directions

Put the diced, rindless belly pieces in a bag or bowl with the chilli, honey, paprika, garlic and sesame oil. Seal and leave in the fridge for a few hours or overnight. Heat the vegetable oil in a wok or high-sided frying pan and fry the spring onions, red pepper and pak choi over a high heat until they are soft and starting to brown. Transfer them to a plate and set aside. Spoon the belly pieces out of the marinade (keep the marinade) and coat them in the flour. Add to the wok and fry over a high heat until they become crisp, then add the marinade and fry for 4–5 minutes until the pork is cooked through. Squeeze in the lime juice to help them crisp some more. Return the cooked vegetables to the wok along with a pinch of salt and pepper. Stir well, then serve with noodles and soy sauce. Sprinkle some more chopped red chilli on the top to add an extra fresh kick, if you like.

Serves: 2

Edited extract from Cluck Oink Baa Moo by Miranda Ballard, published by Ryland Peters & Small. Photography by Steve Painter, distributed by bookreps.co.nz, RRP $39.99