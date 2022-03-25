Stuffed pears with goat's cheese, walnut and honey

Pears and goat’s cheese are a perfect match, and delicious with toasted walnuts and a drizzle of honey. This combo is great for brunch or as a cheese course after dinner, warm or cold, and is equally good stuffed into apples and baked.
Ingredients
|3
|Pears, ripe (Main)
|1
|Lemon, juiced
|½ cup
|Walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Honey, plus extra for drizzling
|150 g
|Goat's cheese (Main)
|¼ cup
|Fresh parsley, for garnish
Directions
- Preheat oven to 170C.
- Cut the pears in half. Scoop out the inner core, leaving the edges intact. Squeeze over the juice of half a lemon. Place in an ovenproof dish.
- In a small bowl combine the walnuts, honey and goat's cheese. Spoon the mixture evenly into the pears and squeeze the remaining lemon juice over. Bake for 15 minutes.
- Remove, and drizzle with extra honey and a sprinkle of parsley before serving.