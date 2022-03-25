Voyager 2021 media awards
Stuffed pears with goat's cheese, walnut and honey

for 6 people

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Pears and goat’s cheese are a perfect match, and delicious with toasted walnuts and a drizzle of honey. This combo is great for brunch or as a cheese course after dinner, warm or cold, and is equally good stuffed into apples and baked.

Ingredients

3Pears, ripe (Main)
1Lemon, juiced
½ cupWalnuts, toasted and roughly chopped
1 TbspHoney, plus extra for drizzling
150 gGoat's cheese (Main)
¼ cupFresh parsley, for garnish

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 170C.
  2. Cut the pears in half. Scoop out the inner core, leaving the edges intact. Squeeze over the juice of half a lemon. Place in an ovenproof dish.
  3. In a small bowl combine the walnuts, honey and goat's cheese. Spoon the mixture evenly into the pears and squeeze the remaining lemon juice over. Bake for 15 minutes.
  4. Remove, and drizzle with extra honey and a sprinkle of parsley before serving.

