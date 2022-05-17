Steamed mussels with garlic and chilli

Wash the mussels, removing any unwanted attachments and pull out the beards.Warm the oil in a large heavy-based pot. Add the onion, garlic, carrot, celery and chilli, cooking slowly for 10 minutes until softened. Stir through the wine, thyme and chopped tomatoes, and bring to a simmer.

Once the heat is up, add the mussels, place on the lid and allow them to steam open. Check after a few minutes, removing any that have opened and allowing the last few to cook.Season with salt and pepper. Serve the mussels in bowls with the liquid and vegetable goodness spooned over. Garnish with basil leaves.