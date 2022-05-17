Voyager 2021 media awards
Steamed mussels with garlic and chilli

for 4 people

Photo / Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Under-utilised, mussels are a cheap meal and quick and easy to prepare. Use them in a bisque, stew, fritter or hot and steaming straight from the pot. These will warm you right through. Bread to soak up all the juices is a must. Discard any open mussels before cooking.

Ingredients

2 dozenmussels
2 Tbspolive oil
1red onion, sliced
4 clovesgarlic, crushed
1carrot, chopped small
1stick celery, sliced
1red chilli, finely chopped
1 cupwhite wine
2 Tbspchopped thyme
200gtomatoes, roughly chopped
To tastesalt and freshly ground pepper
½ cupbasil leaves
To servebread

Directions

  1. Wash the mussels, removing any unwanted attachments and pull out the beards.Warm the oil in a large heavy-based pot. Add the onion, garlic, carrot, celery and chilli, cooking slowly for 10 minutes until softened. Stir through the wine, thyme and chopped tomatoes, and bring to a simmer.
  2. Once the heat is up, add the mussels, place on the lid and allow them to steam open. Check after a few minutes, removing any that have opened and allowing the last few to cook.Season with salt and pepper. Serve the mussels in bowls with the liquid and vegetable goodness spooned over. Garnish with basil leaves.

