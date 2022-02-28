Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Spinach, goat's cheese & roasted tomato tarts

Makes: 12
By Sally Wise

Ingredients

For the pastry

120gplain flour
20gself-raising flour
½ tspsea salt
70gcold salted butter, diced
45gnatural or Greek-style yoghurt

For the filling

200gcherry tomatoes
2 tspextra virgin olive oil
120gspinach or silverbeet leaves, washed and finely sliced
90mlmilk
2 tspcornflour
5eggs, lightly whisked
¼ tspsea salt (optional)
2spring onions, finely sliced
1garlic clove, crushed
110ggoat's cheese, crumbled
60gparmesan, finely grated

Directions

  1. To make the pastry: Place the flours, salt and butter in a food processor and process until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. (Alternatively, this can be achieved by rubbing the ingredients together with your fingers.) Transfer to a large bowl and make a well in the centre.
  2. In a separate bowl, whisk together the yoghurt with 40ml cold water.
  3. Add enough of the yogurt mixture to the flour to make a soft dough, adding extra liquid if needed. Wrap in plastic wrap and place in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
  4. To make the filling: Preheat the oven to 200°C. Place the tomatoes in an ovenproof dish and drizzle with the olive oil. Bake for 10 minutes, or until the tomatoes have softened a little and the skin blisters. Set aside to cool, leaving the oven on.
  5. Place the spinach in a heatproof bowl. Pour boiling water over the leaves, then leave to stand for 1 minute before draining in a colander and leaving to cool. Place on paper towel and squeeze out any excess liquid.
  6. In a small bowl, whisk together the milk with the cornflour to make a paste, then whisk in the eggs and salt (if using). Stir in the spring onion and garlic. Transfer to a jug and set aside.
  7. To assemble for baking: Grease 12 x 50ml tart tins or a 12-hole muffin tin. Roll the pastry out thinly on a lightly floured surface. Cut circles to fit the base and side of the tins and press into place.
  8. Distribute the goat's cheese, tomatoes and blanched leaves evenly between the pastry cases and then carefully pour the egg mixture over the top. Sprinkle with the parmesan.
  9. Bake for 5 minutes, then reduce the oven temperature to 150°C and bake for 10 minutes more, or until the filling has set. Leave to stand in the tins for 5–10 minutes, then carefully transfer to a wire rack.

Edited extract trom The Comfort Bake by Sally Wise, photography by Samuel Shelley. Murdoch Books RRP $42.99.

Collections you may like

Tomato recipes
Eatwell

Tomato recipes

Quick Read

Got tomatoes piling up? Get through the glut with our collection of tomato recipes

Salmon recipes
Eatwell

Salmon recipes

Quick Read

Super food, super flavour - salmon is both indulgent and healthy, delicious and filling

Recipes supplied by