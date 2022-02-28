Spinach, goat's cheese & roasted tomato tarts

Ingredients
For the pastry
|120g
|plain flour
|20g
|self-raising flour
|½ tsp
|sea salt
|70g
|cold salted butter, diced
|45g
|natural or Greek-style yoghurt
For the filling
|200g
|cherry tomatoes
|2 tsp
|extra virgin olive oil
|120g
|spinach or silverbeet leaves, washed and finely sliced
|90ml
|milk
|2 tsp
|cornflour
|5
|eggs, lightly whisked
|¼ tsp
|sea salt (optional)
|2
|spring onions, finely sliced
|1
|garlic clove, crushed
|110g
|goat's cheese, crumbled
|60g
|parmesan, finely grated
Directions
- To make the pastry: Place the flours, salt and butter in a food processor and process until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. (Alternatively, this can be achieved by rubbing the ingredients together with your fingers.) Transfer to a large bowl and make a well in the centre.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the yoghurt with 40ml cold water.
- Add enough of the yogurt mixture to the flour to make a soft dough, adding extra liquid if needed. Wrap in plastic wrap and place in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
- To make the filling: Preheat the oven to 200°C. Place the tomatoes in an ovenproof dish and drizzle with the olive oil. Bake for 10 minutes, or until the tomatoes have softened a little and the skin blisters. Set aside to cool, leaving the oven on.
- Place the spinach in a heatproof bowl. Pour boiling water over the leaves, then leave to stand for 1 minute before draining in a colander and leaving to cool. Place on paper towel and squeeze out any excess liquid.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the milk with the cornflour to make a paste, then whisk in the eggs and salt (if using). Stir in the spring onion and garlic. Transfer to a jug and set aside.
- To assemble for baking: Grease 12 x 50ml tart tins or a 12-hole muffin tin. Roll the pastry out thinly on a lightly floured surface. Cut circles to fit the base and side of the tins and press into place.
- Distribute the goat's cheese, tomatoes and blanched leaves evenly between the pastry cases and then carefully pour the egg mixture over the top. Sprinkle with the parmesan.
- Bake for 5 minutes, then reduce the oven temperature to 150°C and bake for 10 minutes more, or until the filling has set. Leave to stand in the tins for 5–10 minutes, then carefully transfer to a wire rack.
Edited extract trom The Comfort Bake by Sally Wise, photography by Samuel Shelley. Murdoch Books RRP $42.99.