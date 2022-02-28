Spinach, goat's cheese & roasted tomato tarts

To make the pastry: Place the flours, salt and butter in a food processor and process until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. (Alternatively, this can be achieved by rubbing the ingredients together with your fingers.) Transfer to a large bowl and make a well in the centre.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the yoghurt with 40ml cold water.

Add enough of the yogurt mixture to the flour to make a soft dough, adding extra liquid if needed. Wrap in plastic wrap and place in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

To make the filling: Preheat the oven to 200°C. Place the tomatoes in an ovenproof dish and drizzle with the olive oil. Bake for 10 minutes, or until the tomatoes have softened a little and the skin blisters. Set aside to cool, leaving the oven on.

Place the spinach in a heatproof bowl. Pour boiling water over the leaves, then leave to stand for 1 minute before draining in a colander and leaving to cool. Place on paper towel and squeeze out any excess liquid.

In a small bowl, whisk together the milk with the cornflour to make a paste, then whisk in the eggs and salt (if using). Stir in the spring onion and garlic. Transfer to a jug and set aside.

To assemble for baking: Grease 12 x 50ml tart tins or a 12-hole muffin tin. Roll the pastry out thinly on a lightly floured surface. Cut circles to fit the base and side of the tins and press into place.

Distribute the goat's cheese, tomatoes and blanched leaves evenly between the pastry cases and then carefully pour the egg mixture over the top. Sprinkle with the parmesan.