Spicy corn and courgette salad with chicken

Babiche Martens

Make the most of sweetcorn while it is in season. For this tasty chicken salad, blanch the cobs and then remove the kernels with a small sharp knife, slicing downwards. You can also add the corn to a good slaw, a vegetable lasagne, or into a salsa.

Ingredients

2 Corn cobs (Main) 2 Tbsp Olive oil 2 Spring onions, chopped 1 Garlic clove, sliced 2 Courgettes, sliced thinly (Main) 2 tsp Masala spice powder 1 Avocado, chopped 2 Limes, 1 juiced, 1 cut into wedges to serve (Main) 2 cups Cooked chicken, shredded (Main) 1 cup Chopped fresh coriander, leaves only (Main)

Directions

Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Cook the corn for 4 minutes. Remove and cool enough to handle. Slice off the kernels. In a large frying pan, heat the oil. Cook the onions, garlic and courgette until softened. Add the corn kernels and masala spice, tossing to completely coat for 2 minutes. Remove and place on to a serving platter. Add the avocado, lime juice and chicken. Sprinkle over the coriander. Serve at room temperature with soft tortillas or bread and a wedge of lime.

