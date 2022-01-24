Voyager 2021 media awards
for 4 people
Spicy corn and courgette salad with chicken

Angela Casley
Make the most of sweetcorn while it is in season. For this tasty chicken salad, blanch the cobs and then remove the kernels with a small sharp knife, slicing downwards. You can also add the corn to a good slaw, a vegetable lasagne, or into a salsa.

Ingredients

2Corn cobs (Main)
2 TbspOlive oil
2Spring onions, chopped
1Garlic clove, sliced
2Courgettes, sliced thinly (Main)
2 tspMasala spice powder
1Avocado, chopped
2Limes, 1 juiced, 1 cut into wedges to serve (Main)
2 cupsCooked chicken, shredded (Main)
1 cupChopped fresh coriander, leaves only (Main)

Directions

  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Cook the corn for 4 minutes. Remove and cool enough to handle. Slice off the kernels.
  2. In a large frying pan, heat the oil. Cook the onions, garlic and courgette until softened. Add the corn kernels and masala spice, tossing to completely coat for 2 minutes. Remove and place on to a serving platter.
  3. Add the avocado, lime juice and chicken. Sprinkle over the coriander. Serve at room temperature with soft tortillas or bread and a wedge of lime.

More of Angela's late-summer, vege-based dishes

