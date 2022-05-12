Spaghetti with anchovies and breadcrumbs

Put breadcrumbs, parsley and lemon zest in a small bowl and toss to combine.

Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add onion and cook for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft and caramelised. Add anchovies and garlic and cook for about three minutes, stirring often until anchovies break down and garlic is soft. Stir in pepper flakes and remove pan from heat.

Cook the spaghetti in a large pot of boiling water, drain but reserve a ¾ cup of pasta water.

Return the pan with onion mixture and turn up the heat. Add reserved pasta water and bring to boil. Add pasta, stirring until sauce coats pasta. Add remaining oil, season lightly with salt to taste and toss to combine.