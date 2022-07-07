Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Spaghetti and meatballs

Guy Coombes

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Tomato sauce

1 TbspOil
1Onion, chopped
3 clovesGarlic, crushed
1 tinChopped tomatoes, 400g (Main)
300 mlPassata (Main)
1 tspBalsamic vinegar
1 pinchBrown sugar
¼ cupBasil, chopped

Meatballs

600 gBeef mince, good quality (Main)
1Onion, chopped
2 clovesGarlic, crushed
½ tspCumin
½ tspCoriander
½ tspPaprika
½ cupBreadcrumbs
1Egg
½ cupChopped parsley
2 TbspOil, for cooking
400 gSpaghetti, cooked as per packet instructions (Main)
1 bowlShaved parmesan, to serve

Directions

  1. Make the tomato sauce. Heat the oil in a pot to a medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 2 minutes without browning. Add the tomatoes, passata, balsamic, brown sugar and basil. Simmer for 10 minutes until thick and glossy. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. For the meatballs, place the mince into a bowl with the onion, garlic, spices, breadcrumbs, egg, parsley, salt and pepper. Combine well using your hands. Roll into walnut-sized balls.
  3. Heat the oil in a frying pan and brown the meatballs a few at a time all over. Add the tomato sauce and simmer until meatballs are cooked through.
  4. Serve with hot spaghetti and garnish with shaved parmesan and extra basil leaves.

