Spaghetti and meatballs

Make the tomato sauce. Heat the oil in a pot to a medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 2 minutes without browning. Add the tomatoes, passata, balsamic, brown sugar and basil. Simmer for 10 minutes until thick and glossy. Season with salt and pepper.

For the meatballs, place the mince into a bowl with the onion, garlic, spices, breadcrumbs, egg, parsley, salt and pepper. Combine well using your hands. Roll into walnut-sized balls.

Heat the oil in a frying pan and brown the meatballs a few at a time all over. Add the tomato sauce and simmer until meatballs are cooked through.