Spaghetti and meatballs

Tomato sauce
|1 Tbsp
|Oil
|1
|Onion, chopped
|3 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|1 tin
|Chopped tomatoes, 400g (Main)
|300 ml
|Passata (Main)
|1 tsp
|Balsamic vinegar
|1 pinch
|Brown sugar
|¼ cup
|Basil, chopped
Meatballs
|600 g
|Beef mince, good quality (Main)
|1
|Onion, chopped
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|½ tsp
|Cumin
|½ tsp
|Coriander
|½ tsp
|Paprika
|½ cup
|Breadcrumbs
|1
|Egg
|½ cup
|Chopped parsley
|2 Tbsp
|Oil, for cooking
|400 g
|Spaghetti, cooked as per packet instructions (Main)
|1 bowl
|Shaved parmesan, to serve
Directions
- Make the tomato sauce. Heat the oil in a pot to a medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 2 minutes without browning. Add the tomatoes, passata, balsamic, brown sugar and basil. Simmer for 10 minutes until thick and glossy. Season with salt and pepper.
- For the meatballs, place the mince into a bowl with the onion, garlic, spices, breadcrumbs, egg, parsley, salt and pepper. Combine well using your hands. Roll into walnut-sized balls.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan and brown the meatballs a few at a time all over. Add the tomato sauce and simmer until meatballs are cooked through.
- Serve with hot spaghetti and garnish with shaved parmesan and extra basil leaves.