Like many other small businesses, cake maker Mariska Schoeman's online store, Sweet Talk, evolved due to necessity during the hardships of Covid-19. Creativity set in and she came up with her idea of cake jars, which can be shipped nationwide, and the concept proved to be a hit with customers around the country. Now, Mariska's expanded the business to include her very first physical store in Auckland's Grey Lynn. The new Sweet Talk store will offer a variety of delicious baking including cupcakes and the popular cake jars, as well as beautiful flower gift bundles and more. There will be a barista on site for customers to order fresh coffee along with their baking. Here, Mariska shares her recipe for a deliciously moist sour cream lemon syrup cake.
Ingredients
Cake
|215g
|milk
|35g
|vinegar
|200g
|sour cream
|325g
|sugar
|375g
|flour
|1 tsp
|baking powder
|1 tsp
|baking soda
|2
|lemons, zest only
|2
|eggs
|300g
|canola oil
|150g
|raspberries, fresh or frozen
Syrup
|50g
|lemon juice
|50g
|sugar
Iciing
|250g
|mascarpone
|80g
|icing sugar
|To taste
|lemon juice
|freeze-dried fruit, lemon curd, to decorate (optional)
Directions
- Grease a cake 9-inch cake (or you can use 2 x 7-8 inch pans) with butter or canola oil pray and line the base with baking paper.
- Preheat oven to 160 degrees bake (not fan bake)
- In a bowl, mix milk and vinegar together and set aside. This will curdle the milk and make buttermilk.
- Heat the sour cream in a microwave-safe bowl for increments of 30 seconds, mixing with a spoon in between each increment until there are no lumps and it is smooth in consistency (like yoghurt)
- In a big bowl, or the bowl of a stand mixer, add all of the dry ingredients and the lemon zest together.
- Give this dry mix a whisk to distribute the sugar and baking agents evenly
- Make a deep well in the centre of your dry mix.
- Add eggs to milk mixture and whisk together, then add this to the well in your dry mix
- Add the oil to the well and mix the batter with a whisk, paddle attachment or electric hand mixer, scraping down the sides often until the mixture has no lumps.
- Add the sour cream and mix until smooth. Fold in the raspberries
- Place your cakes in the centre of your oven and test for done-ness at 45 minutes. Your baking time will vary depending on your tin size and oven so you will need to check for "done-ness" by piercing the centre with a knife or skewer. This cake is supposed to bake slowly so don't worry if your cake is not yet done. Bake further in 10-15 minute increments checking each time. Your cake is ready when the top is golden and your skewer comes out clean or with minimal crumbs.
- For the syrup: While the cake is baking, make your lemon syrup.
- Mix lemon juice with sugar in a pot and place on a medium heat until the sugar has dissolved. Pour the syrup over the cakes as soon as they come out of the oven and are still in their tins.
- For the icing: Mix the mascarpone with the icing sugar and add lemon juice to taste
- To assemble: Allow cakes to cool completely and top with sweet mascarpone. Decorate with freeze-dried fruit, fresh lemon slices and raspberries or fresh flowers.
This cake will last for up to 7 days in an airtight container refrigerated.
- Serves: 8-12
Sweet Talk Store: 24 Virginia Avenue East, Eden Terrace Grey Lynn Auckland. sweettalk.nz
