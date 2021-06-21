Voyager 2021 media awards
Smoked salmon, goats cheese and courgette fritters

These scrumptious herby fritters would make an excellent starter to a meal.

Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 15 mins
Serves: 6, as a starter

Ingredients - Topping

150gSoft goats cheese
2 TbspSuperb Herb dill, chopped
2 TbspSuperb Herb mint, chopped
200gSmoked salmon (slices)

Ingredients - Courgette fritters

3 cupsCourgette, grated
1 tspSalt
1 TbspSuperb Herb dill, chopped
1 TbspSuperb Herb mint, chopped
1Free range egg
1/4 cupFlour
2Garlic cloves, crushed
Olivado extra virgin avocado oil, for frying

Directions

  1. Mix the goat cheese with chopped Superb Herbs in a small bowl. Set aside in the fridge until ready to use.
  2. For the fritters: Toss grated courgette with salt and place in a colander in the sink. Leave for 10 minutes then pat dry with a paper towel to remove any excess moisture. Set aside in a large bowl.
  3. Add remaining courgette fritter ingredients to the courgette and mix to combine.
  4. Heat Olivado extra virgin avocado oil in a non-stick frying pan over medium heat and fry heaped tablespoons of fritter batter for 3 minutes on each side, until cooked and golden. Repeat with remaining fritter mixture.
  5. Serve courgette fritters loaded with herby goat's cheese and topped with salmon slices. Garnish with extra herbs, if desired.
Photo / Supplied.

