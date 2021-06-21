Smoked salmon, goats cheese and courgette fritters

These scrumptious herby fritters would make an excellent starter to a meal.
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 15 mins
Serves: 6, as a starter
Ingredients - Topping
|150g
|Soft goats cheese
|2 Tbsp
|Superb Herb dill, chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Superb Herb mint, chopped
|200g
|Smoked salmon (slices)
Ingredients - Courgette fritters
|3 cups
|Courgette, grated
|1 tsp
|Salt
|1 Tbsp
|Superb Herb dill, chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Superb Herb mint, chopped
|1
|Free range egg
|1/4 cup
|Flour
|2
|Garlic cloves, crushed
|Olivado extra virgin avocado oil, for frying
Directions
- Mix the goat cheese with chopped Superb Herbs in a small bowl. Set aside in the fridge until ready to use.
- For the fritters: Toss grated courgette with salt and place in a colander in the sink. Leave for 10 minutes then pat dry with a paper towel to remove any excess moisture. Set aside in a large bowl.
- Add remaining courgette fritter ingredients to the courgette and mix to combine.
- Heat Olivado extra virgin avocado oil in a non-stick frying pan over medium heat and fry heaped tablespoons of fritter batter for 3 minutes on each side, until cooked and golden. Repeat with remaining fritter mixture.
- Serve courgette fritters loaded with herby goat's cheese and topped with salmon slices. Garnish with extra herbs, if desired.
