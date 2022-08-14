Smashed potatoes with smoky chilli butter

Photo / David Frenkiel

Green Kitchen duo, David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl, have done it again – their latest cookbook is yet another mouthwatering collection of vegetarian meals, this time separated into quick and slow meals, so whether you need a nutritious meal in a hurry or have a weekend to conjure up some deliciousness, you're covered. Of this potato dish, they say, "Potatoes are so easy to prepare, whether you just boil or roast them – but if you want to take them to the next level, you do both. Start by boiling them, then smash each one and roast them so they get all soft and fluffy inside while turning perfectly crispy and crunchy outside. To make them even more delicious and festive, we top them with creamy yoghurt and a smoky chilli butter that adds so much flavour."

Slow: 75 mins

Ingredients

1kg medium-sized roasting potatoes, skin-on 3 Tbsp olive oil 6 cloves garlic, skin-on, smashed 3 rosemary, thyme or tarragon sprigs, leaves picked To taste sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the smoky chilli butter

50g butter 1 tsp smoked paprika ½ tsp dried chilli flakes

For the topping

1 cup Greek yoghurt ½ bunch dill, coarsely chopped ½ bunch parsley leaves

Directions

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Place the potatoes in a large saucepan of salted water and bring to the boil, then simmer for 20–25 minutes on a medium–low heat, or until tender. Drain in a colander and leave to steam-dry for 5 minutes. Transfer the potatoes to a baking tray (pan) and toss with the oil, garlic cloves, herbs and salt. Use a potato masher, spatula or the bottom of a glass to smash each potato. You want to keep each potato in one piece but flatten it slightly. Roast for 35–40 minutes or until golden and super crisp. To make the smoky chilli butter, simply melt the butter with the paprika and chilli flakes in a small saucepan over a medium–low heat. Transfer the roasted potatoes to a serving platter and top each one with a dollop of yoghurt. Squeeze the creamy garlic cloves out of their skins, then scatter over the dill and parsley. Drizzle everything with the smoky chilli butter and serve.

Notes: Make them vegan: Use a plant-based yoghurt and replace the butter with olive oil.

Edited extract from Green Kitchen: Quick & Slow – Joyful Vegetarian Recipes for Quick Weeknight Fixes and Slow Weekend Meals by David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl, published by Hardie Grant Book. Photography by David Frenkiel. RRP $50, available in stores nationally.