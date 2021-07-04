Sirloin steak with salsa verde and kūmara mash

Photo / Supplied.

Who doesn't love a beautiful piece of steak with mash especially when its paired with a zingy salsa verde! This crowd-pleasing dish is easy to make and super tasty. Better yet the kūmara makes for a hearty and healthier option with less carbs.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 mins

Cooking time: 30 mins

Skill level: Easy as

Ingredients

1 kg Orange kūmara, peeled and cut into 3-4cm chunks 3-4 Anchovies 2 Tbsp Pams Moroccan Capers 1 Garlic clove, crushed 1 Bunch parsley ¼ cup Pams Extra Virgin Olive Oil 600 g Sirloin/porterhouse steaks Grated zest and juice of ½ lemon

Method

Put the kūmara in a pan of salted water. Bring to a boil, lower the heat to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes or until the kūmara is tender. Drain well, season with salt and pepper and mash. Keep covered until required. For the salsa verde, chop the anchovies and capers finely and put into a small bowl with the crushed garlic. Finely chop the parsley, add to the bowl along with the lemon zest and juice. Add 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Rub the remaining oil over the steaks and season with salt. Heat a frying pan over high heat and cook the steaks for 3 minutes each side for medium rare (or adjust time according to how well-cooked you like the steaks). Remove from the pan and set aside to rest in a warm place for 5 minutes before slicing. Serve the steak with the mash and spoon over the salsa verde.

Top Tips

For a salsa verde with a little more kick try adding dried chilli flakes to the mix.

Serve with a side of green vegetables such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts or braised silverbeet.

This content has been created in partnership with New World