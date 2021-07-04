Voyager 2021 media awards
Sirloin steak with salsa verde and kūmara mash

Photo / Supplied.

Who doesn't love a beautiful piece of steak with mash especially when its paired with a zingy salsa verde! This crowd-pleasing dish is easy to make and super tasty. Better yet the kūmara makes for a hearty and healthier option with less carbs.

Serves: 4
Prep time: 15 mins
Cooking time: 30 mins
Skill level: Easy as

Ingredients

1 kgOrange kūmara, peeled and cut into 3-4cm chunks
3-4Anchovies
2 TbspPams Moroccan Capers
1Garlic clove, crushed
1Bunch parsley
¼ cupPams Extra Virgin Olive Oil
600 gSirloin/porterhouse steaks
Grated zest and juice of ½ lemon

Method

  1. Put the kūmara in a pan of salted water. Bring to a boil, lower the heat to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes or until the kūmara is tender. Drain well, season with salt and pepper and mash. Keep covered until required.
  2. For the salsa verde, chop the anchovies and capers finely and put into a small bowl with the crushed garlic. Finely chop the parsley, add to the bowl along with the lemon zest and juice. Add 3 tablespoons of olive oil.
  3. Rub the remaining oil over the steaks and season with salt. Heat a frying pan over high heat and cook the steaks for 3 minutes each side for medium rare (or adjust time according to how well-cooked you like the steaks). Remove from the pan and set aside to rest in a warm place for 5 minutes before slicing.
  4. Serve the steak with the mash and spoon over the salsa verde.

Top Tips

  • For a salsa verde with a little more kick try adding dried chilli flakes to the mix.
  • Serve with a side of green vegetables such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts or braised silverbeet.

