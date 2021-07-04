Sirloin steak with salsa verde and kūmara mash

Who doesn't love a beautiful piece of steak with mash especially when its paired with a zingy salsa verde! This crowd-pleasing dish is easy to make and super tasty. Better yet the kūmara makes for a hearty and healthier option with less carbs.
Serves: 4
Prep time: 15 mins
Cooking time: 30 mins
Skill level: Easy as
Ingredients
|1 kg
|Orange kūmara, peeled and cut into 3-4cm chunks
|3-4
|Anchovies
|2 Tbsp
|Pams Moroccan Capers
|1
|Garlic clove, crushed
|1
|Bunch parsley
|¼ cup
|Pams Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|600 g
|Sirloin/porterhouse steaks
|Grated zest and juice of ½ lemon
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Method
- Put the kūmara in a pan of salted water. Bring to a boil, lower the heat to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes or until the kūmara is tender. Drain well, season with salt and pepper and mash. Keep covered until required.
- For the salsa verde, chop the anchovies and capers finely and put into a small bowl with the crushed garlic. Finely chop the parsley, add to the bowl along with the lemon zest and juice. Add 3 tablespoons of olive oil.
- Rub the remaining oil over the steaks and season with salt. Heat a frying pan over high heat and cook the steaks for 3 minutes each side for medium rare (or adjust time according to how well-cooked you like the steaks). Remove from the pan and set aside to rest in a warm place for 5 minutes before slicing.
- Serve the steak with the mash and spoon over the salsa verde.
Top Tips
- For a salsa verde with a little more kick try adding dried chilli flakes to the mix.
- Serve with a side of green vegetables such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts or braised silverbeet.
This content has been created in partnership with New World