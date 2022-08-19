Silken tofu simmered with vegetables in ginger soy broth

Put 1 litre of water into a wide, deep frying pan and add the ginger, garlic, soy sauce, mirin, carrots, and the button and straw mushrooms.

Bring to the boil and simmer 10 minutes until thecarrots are tender.

Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of water to theboil and add the noodles.

Boil until al dente or tender to the bite, drain, place in a heatproof bowl, add the sesame oil and toss. Cover and reserve.

Add the beans to the carrot mixture and simmer for1 minute.

Stir in the cornflour mixture to lightly thicken the mix.

Add the tofu and spinach leaves, mix carefully but welland simmer 2-3 minutes. Taste and season with salt.