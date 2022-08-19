Advertisement

Recipes

Silken tofu simmered with vegetables in ginger soy broth

for 6 people

Tam West

Ray McVinnie
By
Ray McVinnie

Chef and food writer

This is satisfying but light.

Ingredients

4 cmGinger, peeled, very thinly sliced
2Garlic cloves, thinly sliced
75 mlJapanese soy sauce
2 TbspMirin
300 gCarrots, peeled and thinly sliced
350 gButton mushrooms, halved
425 gStraw mushrooms, 1 can, drained
325 gEgg noodles (Main)
1 TbspSesame oil
150 gGreen beans, stalk ends cut off, beans sliced 2cm (Main)
2 TbspCornflour, dissolved in 3 Tbsp cold water
450 gJapanese firm silken tofu, broken into bite-sized pieces (Main)
50 gBaby spinach, placed in a heatproof bowl, covered with boiling water, drained, cooled under cold water, squeezed dry, lumps teased apart
1 jarChilli bean sauce, for serving (I used the Lee Kum Kee brand)

Directions

  1. Put 1 litre of water into a wide, deep frying pan and add the ginger, garlic, soy sauce, mirin, carrots, and the button and straw mushrooms.
  2. Bring to the boil and simmer 10 minutes until thecarrots are tender.
  3. Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of water to theboil and add the noodles.
  4. Boil until al dente or tender to the bite, drain, place in a heatproof bowl, add the sesame oil and toss. Cover and reserve.
  5. Add the beans to the carrot mixture and simmer for1 minute.
  6. Stir in the cornflour mixture to lightly thicken the mix.
  7. Add the tofu and spinach leaves, mix carefully but welland simmer 2-3 minutes. Taste and season with salt.
  8. Serve the tofu on the warm noodles with chilli beansauce on the side.

