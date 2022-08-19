Silken tofu simmered with vegetables in ginger soy broth

This is satisfying but light.
Ingredients
|4 cm
|Ginger, peeled, very thinly sliced
|2
|Garlic cloves, thinly sliced
|75 ml
|Japanese soy sauce
|2 Tbsp
|Mirin
|300 g
|Carrots, peeled and thinly sliced
|350 g
|Button mushrooms, halved
|425 g
|Straw mushrooms, 1 can, drained
|325 g
|Egg noodles (Main)
|1 Tbsp
|Sesame oil
|150 g
|Green beans, stalk ends cut off, beans sliced 2cm (Main)
|2 Tbsp
|Cornflour, dissolved in 3 Tbsp cold water
|450 g
|Japanese firm silken tofu, broken into bite-sized pieces (Main)
|50 g
|Baby spinach, placed in a heatproof bowl, covered with boiling water, drained, cooled under cold water, squeezed dry, lumps teased apart
|1 jar
|Chilli bean sauce, for serving (I used the Lee Kum Kee brand)
Directions
- Put 1 litre of water into a wide, deep frying pan and add the ginger, garlic, soy sauce, mirin, carrots, and the button and straw mushrooms.
- Bring to the boil and simmer 10 minutes until thecarrots are tender.
- Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of water to theboil and add the noodles.
- Boil until al dente or tender to the bite, drain, place in a heatproof bowl, add the sesame oil and toss. Cover and reserve.
- Add the beans to the carrot mixture and simmer for1 minute.
- Stir in the cornflour mixture to lightly thicken the mix.
- Add the tofu and spinach leaves, mix carefully but welland simmer 2-3 minutes. Taste and season with salt.
- Serve the tofu on the warm noodles with chilli beansauce on the side.