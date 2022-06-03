Seeded broccoli and kumara salad

Heat the oven to 200C. Line a shallow oven tray with baking paper.

Put the kumara on the tray and add 2 tablespoons of the oil, salt and pepper. Mix very well, spread out into one layer and place in the oven for 30 minutes or until the kumara is tender and browned.

Meanwhile toast the seeds and kasha separately. Using a dry pan over moderate heat add the sunflower seeds and toast, stirring frequently, until beginning to brown. Remove from the heat and cool.

Do the same with the pumpkin seeds, toasting them until they pop and brown.

Lastly put the kasha into the dry clean pan and toast until just darkening in colour. Remove from the pan and cool.

Bring a saucepan of salted water to the boil and add the broccoli. Boil gently for 2 minutes then drain well.

Put the warm kumara and broccoli into a salad bowl and add the seeds, kasha, preserved lemon, olives, the remaining oil and the vinegar. Mix well. Taste and season.