Seeded broccoli and kumara salad

I ate an excellent dish at Petition Kitchen in Perth which was the inspiration for the following. (I was told the chef at Petition Kitchen, Jesse Blake, is a Kiwi.) This salad is a good vegetarian main course or would go well with roasted or barbecued lamb.
Ingredients
|650 g
|Purple kumara, peeled, cut into 3cm chunks (Main)
|6 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|25 g
|Sunflower seeds
|40 g
|Pumpkin seeds
|50 g
|Kasha, (toasted buckwheat)
|350 g
|Broccoli, sweet stem variety, stem ends trimmed off, stems cut into 5cm lengths and florets halved lengthways (Main)
|1
|Preserved lemon, peel only, finely diced
|½ cup
|Kalamata olives, pitted
|3 Tbsp
|Cider vinegar
|200 g
|Feta, crumbled
|1 small handful
|Coriander sprigs
Directions
- Heat the oven to 200C. Line a shallow oven tray with baking paper.
- Put the kumara on the tray and add 2 tablespoons of the oil, salt and pepper. Mix very well, spread out into one layer and place in the oven for 30 minutes or until the kumara is tender and browned.
- Meanwhile toast the seeds and kasha separately. Using a dry pan over moderate heat add the sunflower seeds and toast, stirring frequently, until beginning to brown. Remove from the heat and cool.
- Do the same with the pumpkin seeds, toasting them until they pop and brown.
- Lastly put the kasha into the dry clean pan and toast until just darkening in colour. Remove from the pan and cool.
- Bring a saucepan of salted water to the boil and add the broccoli. Boil gently for 2 minutes then drain well.
- Put the warm kumara and broccoli into a salad bowl and add the seeds, kasha, preserved lemon, olives, the remaining oil and the vinegar. Mix well. Taste and season.
- Serve sprinkled with feta and coriander.