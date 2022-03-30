Scandi-style potato salad

Make a dressing by whisking together 5 Tbsp sour cream, 3 Tbsp yoghurt, 1 Tbsp horseradish, 1 Tbsp dijon mustard, 1 tsp hot english mustard, 2 Tbsp pickle juice (or white wine vinegar), and the juice of ½ lemon until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and chill.

Steam or boil 20-25 Little Diggers potatoes until just tender, then cool. Cut potatoes into bite-sized pieces, add to a large bowl and toss with a small pour of good olive oil. Add 1 celery stick, 1 spring onion, 3 baby cucumbers, and 20 cornichons, all cut thinly on the bias. Add the zest of 1 lemon, 1 Tbsp chopped capers, a handful of dill or tarragon leaves and toss together well.