Satsuma and poppyseed cake with honey

for 8 people

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

The vibrant colour of satsumas at the moment is irresistible. This satsuma cake is delicious served with a little extra honeycomb.

Cake

4Mandarins, satsumas, boiled for 30 minutes, cooled, cut into chunks (Main)
3Eggs
1 tspVanilla
½ cupYoghurt
50 gMelted butter
¾ cupSugar
1 ½ cupsPlain flour
2 tspBaking powder
¼ cupPoppy seeds

Syrup

2Mandarins, satsumas, juiced and zested
½ cupHoney
1Mandarin, satsumas, sliced thinly

Directions

  1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Grease and line the bottom of a 22cm ring tin.
  2. Into a food processor place the chopped satsumas and whizz until they resemble a pulp-like consistency. Add the eggs, vanilla, yoghurt, butter and sugar, mixing again until well combined. Then add the flour, baking powder and poppy seeds, mixing briefly to combine. Pour the batter into your tin, smooth the top and place into the oven for 45 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.
  3. To make the syrup, place the juice, zest and honey in a frying pan. Melt the honey and bring to a simmer. Place the satsuma slices into the mixture to become sticky and glossy. Remove and place onto a piece of baking paper. With the remaining syrup pour over the cake in the tin when it is still warm.
  4. Serve with yoghurt or lightly whipped cream.

