Satsuma and poppyseed cake with honey

Preheat an oven to 170C. Grease and line the bottom of a 22cm ring tin.

Into a food processor place the chopped satsumas and whizz until they resemble a pulp-like consistency. Add the eggs, vanilla, yoghurt, butter and sugar, mixing again until well combined. Then add the flour, baking powder and poppy seeds, mixing briefly to combine. Pour the batter into your tin, smooth the top and place into the oven for 45 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.

To make the syrup, place the juice, zest and honey in a frying pan. Melt the honey and bring to a simmer. Place the satsuma slices into the mixture to become sticky and glossy. Remove and place onto a piece of baking paper. With the remaining syrup pour over the cake in the tin when it is still warm.