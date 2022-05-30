Salmon, couscous and broccoli rice bowl

Ingredients
|1 head
|broccoli, roughly chopped
|1 cup
|large couscous
|2 cups
|rocket
|200g
|smoked salmon
|1 cup
|cubed cucumber
|100g
|feta, crumbled
Dressing
|1 Tbsp
|Dijon mustard
|¼ cup
|flavourless oil
|2 Tbsp
|white vinegar
|2 tsp
|brown sugar
Directions
- Blend the broccoli in a kitchen processor until it resembles bread crumbs.
- Cook the couscous as per packet instructions. Drain and toss through the broccoli while hot, along with the rocket leaves. Leave until it is room temperature.
- Crumble in the salmon, cucumber and feta.
- For the dressing, combine the mustard, oil, vinegar and sugar, shaking well. Pour over the salad and toss. Serve at room temperature.