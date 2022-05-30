Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Salmon, couscous and broccoli rice bowl

for 4 people

Photo / Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Ingredients

1 headbroccoli, roughly chopped
1 cuplarge couscous
2 cupsrocket
200gsmoked salmon
1 cupcubed cucumber
100gfeta, crumbled

Dressing

1 TbspDijon mustard
¼ cupflavourless oil
2 Tbspwhite vinegar
2 tspbrown sugar

Directions

  1. Blend the broccoli in a kitchen processor until it resembles bread crumbs.
  2. Cook the couscous as per packet instructions. Drain and toss through the broccoli while hot, along with the rocket leaves. Leave until it is room temperature.
  3. Crumble in the salmon, cucumber and feta.
  4. For the dressing, combine the mustard, oil, vinegar and sugar, shaking well. Pour over the salad and toss. Serve at room temperature.

