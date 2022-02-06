Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Rudi's, Whangamata: Nana's gluten-free 4C slice

Nana's gluten-free 4C slice, from Rudi's, Whangamata. Photo / Supplied

By Stefan Kelly-Zander

Ingredients

Base

350ggluten-free flour
10ggluten-free baking powder
120gdesiccated coconut
350gbrown sugar
200gground almonds
2eggs
300gmelted butter

Filling

200gbutter
1 tinsweetened condensed milk
2 Tbspgolden syrup
½ tspvanilla extract
150gchocolate drops or buttons (we use 50g of three different types - white, milk and caramel)

Directions

  1. Heat oven to 150C.
  2. For the base: Mix all dry ingredients together and then add the eggs and melted butter and mix until combined.
  3. Line a baking tray with baking paper, grease, and pack two thirds of the mixture into it. (The last third of the base mix will be used in the final step. Put aside while making the filling.)
  4. Melt butter, condensed milk, golden syrup and vanilla extract together and whisk until smooth. Pour over the packed base in the baking tray.
  5. Sprinkle chocolate drops evenly over the filling and then crumble the remaining base over the top.
  6. Bake for 25-30 minutes.

