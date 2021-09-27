Roasted cauliflower, lentil tabbouleh and cumin yoghurt

Two Raw Sisters' new cookbook, Salad: 70 delicious recipes for every occasion, is a triumph of fresh yet full-flavoured nutritious goodness. Here we share some of their vibrant fare.
"Like all the salads in this book, this one is filled with so many textures, colours and flavours. Serve as is or with avocado, salmon, lamb, beef or chicken."
Ingredients
|1 head
|cauliflower, roughly chopped
|1
|red onion, sliced
|1 tsp each
|ground turmeric, ground cumin
|Pinch
|sea salt
Cumin yoghurt
|¼ cup
|coconut yoghurt
|2 Tbsp
|tahini
|1 tsp
|ground cumin
|1 lemon
|zest and juice
|Pinch
|sea salt
|2-3 Tbsp
|water, to loosen
Lentil tabbouleh
|400g
|can lentils, drained and rinsed
|Handful
|kale, stalks discarded and leaves finely chopped
|Handful
|fresh herbs, roughly chopped
|2 Tbsp
|extra virgin olive oil
|1 Tbsp
|apple cider vinegar
|2 cloves
|garlic, crushed and finely chopped
|½ cup
|sun-dried tomatoes, roughly chopped
|½ cup
|flaked almonds, toasted
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- Place the cauliflower, red onion, turmeric, cumin and salt on a baking tray. Drizzle with oil and toss to combine. Roast for 10 minutes, then turn the oven to the grill function and cook for a further 10–15 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly.
- To make the cumin yoghurt: Place all the ingredients in a cup and mix to combine. Set aside.
- To make the lentil tabbouleh: Place all the ingredients in a medium bowl and gently toss to combine.
- To serve, use one large flat platter or divide between plates. Start with a layer of cauliflower, followed by some lentil tabbouleh and some cumin yoghurt. Repeat for another 1–2 layers. Leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days.