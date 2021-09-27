Roasted cauliflower, lentil tabbouleh and cumin yoghurt

Two Raw Sisters' new cookbook, Salad: 70 delicious recipes for every occasion, is a triumph of fresh yet full-flavoured nutritious goodness. Here we share some of their vibrant fare.

"Like all the salads in this book, this one is filled with so many textures, colours and flavours. Serve as is or with avocado, salmon, lamb, beef or chicken."

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower, roughly chopped 1 red onion, sliced 1 tsp each ground turmeric, ground cumin Pinch sea salt

Cumin yoghurt

¼ cup coconut yoghurt 2 Tbsp tahini 1 tsp ground cumin 1 lemon zest and juice Pinch sea salt 2-3 Tbsp water, to loosen

Lentil tabbouleh

400g can lentils, drained and rinsed Handful kale, stalks discarded and leaves finely chopped Handful fresh herbs, roughly chopped 2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar 2 cloves garlic, crushed and finely chopped ½ cup sun-dried tomatoes, roughly chopped ½ cup flaked almonds, toasted

Directions

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Place the cauliflower, red onion, turmeric, cumin and salt on a baking tray. Drizzle with oil and toss to combine. Roast for 10 minutes, then turn the oven to the grill function and cook for a further 10–15 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly. To make the cumin yoghurt: Place all the ingredients in a cup and mix to combine. Set aside. To make the lentil tabbouleh: Place all the ingredients in a medium bowl and gently toss to combine. To serve, use one large flat platter or divide between plates. Start with a layer of cauliflower, followed by some lentil tabbouleh and some cumin yoghurt. Repeat for another 1–2 layers. Leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days.