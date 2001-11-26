A unique take on a classic main dish, our recipe for Roast Chicken with Lemon, Pistachio & Cranberry Stuffing takes the traditional roast chicken and adds a combination of Middle Eastern-inspired flavours.
Prep time: 30 mins
Cook time: 2 hrs
Serves: 4
Chicken Ingredients
|1 ⅓ kg
|Chicken
|2 Tbsp
|Olive Oil
Stuffing Balls Ingredients
|200 g
|Butter, melted
|3
|Garlic cloves, minced
|1
|Red onion, finely chopped
|250 g
|Sourdough bread, roughly torn or chopped
|½ cup
|Milk
|1
|Egg, whisked
|¼ cup
|Parsley, roughly chopped
|¼ cup
|Coriander, roughly chopped
|1⁄3 cup
|Cranberries, roughly chopped (45g)
|½ cup
|Pistachios, roughly chopped (60g)
|2
|Lemons, zested
Directions
- Pre-heat an oven to 180°C.
- Begin making the stuffing balls by heating about two tablespoons of the melted butter into a frying pan, and fry the garlic and onion until soft and translucent.
- Transfer to a large bowl along with the remaining stuffing ball ingredients (including remaining butter) and mix to combine.
- Roll into balls and place on a baking tray. Refrigerate for 15 minutes to firm up.
- Place the chicken into a baking tray. Pour 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over the chicken and place in the oven. Roast as per packet instructions (approx 100 minutes).
- With half an hour of the cooking time to go, drizzle the stuffing balls with the remaining olive oil and put into the oven.
- Continue to cook the chicken until cooked through and until the stuffing balls are golden brown and crispy. To check the chicken, insert a sharp knife into the inner thigh and if the juices run clear it is ready.
- Carve the meat and serve with the stuffing balls.