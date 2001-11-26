Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Roast Chicken with Lemon, Pistachio & Cranberry Stuffing

Roast Chicken with Lemon, Pistachio & Cranberry Stuffing

Photo / Supplied.

A unique take on a classic main dish, our recipe for Roast Chicken with Lemon, Pistachio & Cranberry Stuffing takes the traditional roast chicken and adds a combination of Middle Eastern-inspired flavours.

Prep time: 30 mins
Cook time: 2 hrs
Serves: 4

Chicken Ingredients

1 ⅓ kgChicken
2 TbspOlive Oil

Stuffing Balls Ingredients

200 gButter, melted
3Garlic cloves, minced
1Red onion, finely chopped
250 gSourdough bread, roughly torn or chopped
½ cupMilk
1Egg, whisked
¼ cupParsley, roughly chopped
¼ cupCoriander, roughly chopped
1⁄3 cupCranberries, roughly chopped (45g)
½ cupPistachios, roughly chopped (60g)
2Lemons, zested

Directions

  1. Pre-heat an oven to 180°C.
  2. Begin making the stuffing balls by heating about two tablespoons of the melted butter into a frying pan, and fry the garlic and onion until soft and translucent.
  3. Transfer to a large bowl along with the remaining stuffing ball ingredients (including remaining butter) and mix to combine.
  4. Roll into balls and place on a baking tray. Refrigerate for 15 minutes to firm up.
  5. Place the chicken into a baking tray. Pour 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over the chicken and place in the oven. Roast as per packet instructions (approx 100 minutes).
  6. With half an hour of the cooking time to go, drizzle the stuffing balls with the remaining olive oil and put into the oven.
  7. Continue to cook the chicken until cooked through and until the stuffing balls are golden brown and crispy. To check the chicken, insert a sharp knife into the inner thigh and if the juices run clear it is ready.
  8. Carve the meat and serve with the stuffing balls.

Collections you may like

Barbecue recipes
Eatwell

Barbecue recipes

Quick Read

Our favourite barbecue recipes, from sausages and steak to chicken, lamb, fish and veges.

Artichoke recipes
Eatwell

Artichoke recipes

Quick Read

Fresh globe artichokes are a treat, and jars of marinated artichokes are so versatile

Recipes supplied by