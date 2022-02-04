Voyager 2021 media awards
Recipes

Roast capsicum soup with goat's cheese

for 4 people
Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Ingredients

3Red peppers (Main)
2 TbspOlive oil
1Onion, chopped
2 clovesGarlic, crushed
1 tspPaprika
1400g can chopped tomatoes
3 cupsChicken stock, or vegetable stock
1 pinchChilli flakes
1 tspSalt and pepper
100 gGoat's feta
1 small bunchWatercress, to garnish
4 slicesBread, on the side

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 200C. Line a baking dish with paper.
  2. Bake the peppers for 30 minutes until lightly blackened and skin has come away from the flesh. Remove and cool enough to remove skin and seeds. Chop roughly.
  3. In a large pot, warm the oil. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 2 or 3 minutes to soften. Add the paprika, stirring through. Add the tomatoes, peppers, stock and chilli flakes. Bring to a simmer for 20 minutes. Blend until smooth. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.
  4. Serve hot or cold with a crumble of goat's feta, a few watercress leaves and crusty bread.

