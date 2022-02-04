Roast capsicum soup with goat's cheese

Preheat oven to 200C. Line a baking dish with paper.

Bake the peppers for 30 minutes until lightly blackened and skin has come away from the flesh. Remove and cool enough to remove skin and seeds. Chop roughly.

In a large pot, warm the oil. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 2 or 3 minutes to soften. Add the paprika, stirring through. Add the tomatoes, peppers, stock and chilli flakes. Bring to a simmer for 20 minutes. Blend until smooth. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.