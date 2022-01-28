Rich plum jam

I recommend using damson plums if you can get them. They make the best jam - rich, deep in colour and with a bit of lemon for a little tartness. Scrummy on toast, scones, brioche or a bakewell tart. Plus there is enough to store away for winter.
Ingredients
|1 ½ kgs
|Plums (Main)
|¼ cup
|Water
|1 kg
|Sugar
|2
|Lemons, juiced, use up to 3 lemons
Directions
- In a large pot, place the plums and water. Bring to a simmer to soften the plums.
- Remove from the heat and, with a slotted spoon, remove the stones.
- Return to the heat and add the sugar and lemon juice. Stir occasionally until the sugar is dissolved. Bring to a rolling boil for 20 minutes.
- Test a bit on a saucer to ensure it is starting to set.
- Remove from the heat, and bottle in sterilised jars, cover and label.