Rich plum jam

Babiche Martens

I recommend using damson plums if you can get them. They make the best jam - rich, deep in colour and with a bit of lemon for a little tartness. Scrummy on toast, scones, brioche or a bakewell tart. Plus there is enough to store away for winter.

Ingredients

1 ½ kgs Plums (Main) ¼ cup Water 1 kg Sugar 2 Lemons, juiced, use up to 3 lemons

Directions