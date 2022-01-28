Voyager 2021 media awards
Rich plum jam

Makes: 4 small jars
Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

I recommend using damson plums if you can get them. They make the best jam - rich, deep in colour and with a bit of lemon for a little tartness. Scrummy on toast, scones, brioche or a bakewell tart. Plus there is enough to store away for winter.

Ingredients

1 ½ kgsPlums (Main)
¼ cupWater
1 kgSugar
2Lemons, juiced, use up to 3 lemons

Directions

  1. In a large pot, place the plums and water. Bring to a simmer to soften the plums.
  2. Remove from the heat and, with a slotted spoon, remove the stones.
  3. Return to the heat and add the sugar and lemon juice. Stir occasionally until the sugar is dissolved. Bring to a rolling boil for 20 minutes.
  4. Test a bit on a saucer to ensure it is starting to set.
  5. Remove from the heat, and bottle in sterilised jars, cover and label.

