Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Refreshing watermelon and orange iced tea

for 4 people
Refreshing watermelon and orange iced tea

Tam West

Ray McVinnie
By
Ray McVinnie

Chef and food writer

This fruity iced-tea is the perfect summer refresher.

Ingredients

800 gWatermelon, peeled, flesh diced 2cm (Main)
2 TbspCaster sugar
1 handfulMint leaves
1Orange, rind removed with a sharp knife so there is no pith, flesh sliced off the core and cut into thin wedges (Main)
1 largeLemon, zest and juice of
1 LtrGreen tea, strained and cooled (Main)

Directions

  1. Put the watermelon, sugar, mint, orange, lemon zest and juice into a bowl, mix well and reserve for 15 minutes.
  2. Put the tea into a jug and add the watermelon mixture. Mix well.
  3. Fill the jug with ice cubes and serve.

See more of Ray's Vanuatu-inspired recipes

Collections you may like

Avocado recipes
Eatwell

Avocado recipes

Quick Read

Discover our myriad ways to bake, whip, freeze and even fry one in our avocado collection

Chilled summer soups
Eatwell

Chilled summer soups

Quick Read

There's more to summer soups than gazpacho (but we have you covered for that too)

Recipes supplied by