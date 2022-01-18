Refreshing watermelon and orange iced tea

This fruity iced-tea is the perfect summer refresher.
Ingredients
|800 g
|Watermelon, peeled, flesh diced 2cm (Main)
|2 Tbsp
|Caster sugar
|1 handful
|Mint leaves
|1
|Orange, rind removed with a sharp knife so there is no pith, flesh sliced off the core and cut into thin wedges (Main)
|1 large
|Lemon, zest and juice of
|1 Ltr
|Green tea, strained and cooled (Main)
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Put the watermelon, sugar, mint, orange, lemon zest and juice into a bowl, mix well and reserve for 15 minutes.
- Put the tea into a jug and add the watermelon mixture. Mix well.
- Fill the jug with ice cubes and serve.
See more of Ray's Vanuatu-inspired recipes