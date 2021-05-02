Raspberry chocolate torte

Chef Nerys Whelan has been working in kitchens she was just 16 years old. In early 2019 she adopted a keto diet and noticing a lack of quality, easy-to-follow recipes, she decided to create her own and produced her debut cookbook, The Keto Chef's Kitchen. Here she shares a delicious keto "sweet" treat with us. Makes 16 portions.
Nutritional information per portion:
Net carbs 3.8g Fibre 3.9g Fat 29.9g Portein 4.9g Net calories 317
Ingredients
For the base:
|90g
|butter
|150g
|ground almonds
|30g
|cocoa powder
|8g
|Splenda, or other powdered sweetener
For the filling:
|450ml
|cream
|2 tsp
|raspberry essence
|300g
|sugar-free chocolate
|50ml
|cream
|1½ tsp
|gelatine powder
|150ml
|cream
|1 tsp
|vanilla paste
|½ tsp
|cinnamon
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Melt the butter and mix it with the rest of the base ingredients. Spread evenly on the bottom and sides of a greased 30cm tart tin and leave to set in the fridge.
- Heat the 450ml of cream in a small pot with the raspberry essence until it simmers.
- Roughly chop the chocolate and put it in a bowl. Pour the hot cream over the chocolate and cover for 5 minutes, then stir until smooth and creamy.
- Heat the 50ml of cream and gelatine in the microwave for 30 seconds, stir and mix into the chocolate.
- Allow it to cool for 5 minutes at room temperature, not in the fridge.
- Whip the 150ml of cream with the vanilla and cinnamon and fold into the chocolate mixture.
- Pour into the tart case and set in the fridge for around 4 hours.
This torte freezes really well in an airtight container.