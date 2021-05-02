In My Kitchen: Nerys Whelan's Raspberry Chocolate Torte Be Well 03 May 2021. Photography / Supplied

Chef Nerys Whelan has been working in kitchens she was just 16 years old. In early 2019 she adopted a keto diet and noticing a lack of quality, easy-to-follow recipes, she decided to create her own and produced her debut cookbook, The Keto Chef's Kitchen. Here she shares a delicious keto "sweet" treat with us. Makes 16 portions.

Nutritional information per portion:

Net carbs 3.8g Fibre 3.9g Fat 29.9g Portein 4.9g Net calories 317

Ingredients

For the base:

90g butter 150g ground almonds 30g cocoa powder 8g Splenda, or other powdered sweetener

For the filling:

450ml cream 2 tsp raspberry essence 300g sugar-free chocolate 50ml cream 1½ tsp gelatine powder 150ml cream 1 tsp vanilla paste ½ tsp cinnamon

Directions

Melt the butter and mix it with the rest of the base ingredients. Spread evenly on the bottom and sides of a greased 30cm tart tin and leave to set in the fridge. Heat the 450ml of cream in a small pot with the raspberry essence until it simmers. Roughly chop the chocolate and put it in a bowl. Pour the hot cream over the chocolate and cover for 5 minutes, then stir until smooth and creamy. Heat the 50ml of cream and gelatine in the microwave for 30 seconds, stir and mix into the chocolate. Allow it to cool for 5 minutes at room temperature, not in the fridge. Whip the 150ml of cream with the vanilla and cinnamon and fold into the chocolate mixture. Pour into the tart case and set in the fridge for around 4 hours.

This torte freezes really well in an airtight container.