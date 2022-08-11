Pumpkin and tomato red curry

This is a go-to curry you can make in the time it takes to cook your rice. Serve with warm naan, perfect to scoop up the juices or to use as a wrap to fill with the leftovers for lunch the next day.

Ingredients

20 g Dried shiitake mushrooms 2 Tbsp Oil 1 Onion, chopped 1 Tbsp Fresh ginger, grated 1 Tbsp Red curry paste 1 cup Passata 1 cup Coconut cream 3 cups Cubed pumpkin (Main) 2 cups Spinach leaves ½ cup Coriander, chopped 2 cups Cooked brown rice, to serve 2 pieces Naan bread, to serve

Directions