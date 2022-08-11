Pumpkin and tomato red curry

This is a go-to curry you can make in the time it takes to cook your rice. Serve with warm naan, perfect to scoop up the juices or to use as a wrap to fill with the leftovers for lunch the next day.
Ingredients
|20 g
|Dried shiitake mushrooms
|2 Tbsp
|Oil
|1
|Onion, chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Fresh ginger, grated
|1 Tbsp
|Red curry paste
|1 cup
|Passata
|1 cup
|Coconut cream
|3 cups
|Cubed pumpkin (Main)
|2 cups
|Spinach leaves
|½ cup
|Coriander, chopped
|2 cups
|Cooked brown rice, to serve
|2 pieces
|Naan bread, to serve
Directions
- Place the mushrooms in a bowl and cover with cold water for 15 minutes. Drain.
- Heat the oil in a heavy-based pot. Add the onion, cooking for 4 minutes to soften. Stir through the ginger and curry paste for 2 minutes. Pour in the passata and coconut cream, add the pumpkin and bring to a simmer for 10 minutes until the pumpkin is soft, but not mushy.
- Stir through the spinach leaves and coriander just before serving with hot brown rice and naan.