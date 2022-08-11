Voyager 2021 media awards
Pumpkin and tomato red curry

for 4 people
Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

This is a go-to curry you can make in the time it takes to cook your rice. Serve with warm naan, perfect to scoop up the juices or to use as a wrap to fill with the leftovers for lunch the next day.

Ingredients

20 gDried shiitake mushrooms
2 TbspOil
1Onion, chopped
1 TbspFresh ginger, grated
1 TbspRed curry paste
1 cupPassata
1 cupCoconut cream
3 cupsCubed pumpkin (Main)
2 cupsSpinach leaves
½ cupCoriander, chopped
2 cupsCooked brown rice, to serve
2 piecesNaan bread, to serve

Directions

  1. Place the mushrooms in a bowl and cover with cold water for 15 minutes. Drain.
  2. Heat the oil in a heavy-based pot. Add the onion, cooking for 4 minutes to soften. Stir through the ginger and curry paste for 2 minutes. Pour in the passata and coconut cream, add the pumpkin and bring to a simmer for 10 minutes until the pumpkin is soft, but not mushy.
  3. Stir through the spinach leaves and coriander just before serving with hot brown rice and naan.

