Tarragon is a good hardy herb to have growing in a pot so it's on hand for delicious seafood dishes. This herb butter is also great drizzled over pan-fried fish or crayfish straight from the pot. Make sure you mop up any extra butter with crusty bread.
Ingredients
|25 g
|Butter, melted
|4
|Garlic cloves, crushed
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon zest
|2 Tbsp
|Orange zest
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|¼ cup
|Fresh tarragon, chopped (reserve some leaves for garnish)
|¼ cup
|Chopped parsley
|¼ tsp
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
|16
|Large raw prawns, shells on (Main)
|4 slices
|Crusty bread, to serve
Directions
- Make the butter by combining the butter, garlic, zest, juice, tarragon, parsley, salt and pepper in a small bowl.
- Wash and pat dry the prawns, then place in a large bowl. Add half the butter and toss.
- Heat a barbecue grill to a medium heat. Cook the prawns for four minutes each side. Brush with a little extra butter if needed.
- Serve hot with extra tarragon leaves, crusty bread and remaining butter on the side.