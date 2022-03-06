Tarragon is a good hardy herb to have growing in a pot so it's on hand for delicious seafood dishes. This herb butter is also great drizzled over pan-fried fish or crayfish straight from the pot. Make sure you mop up any extra butter with crusty bread.

Ingredients

25 g Butter, melted 4 Garlic cloves, crushed 2 Tbsp Lemon zest 2 Tbsp Orange zest 2 Tbsp Lemon juice ¼ cup Fresh tarragon, chopped (reserve some leaves for garnish) ¼ cup Chopped parsley ¼ tsp Salt and freshly ground black pepper 16 Large raw prawns, shells on (Main) 4 slices Crusty bread, to serve

Directions