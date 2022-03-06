Voyager 2021 media awards
Prawns with tarragon and citrus butter

Makes: 16
Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Tarragon is a good hardy herb to have growing in a pot so it's on hand for delicious seafood dishes. This herb butter is also great drizzled over pan-fried fish or crayfish straight from the pot. Make sure you mop up any extra butter with crusty bread.

Ingredients

25 gButter, melted
4Garlic cloves, crushed
2 TbspLemon zest
2 TbspOrange zest
2 TbspLemon juice
¼ cupFresh tarragon, chopped (reserve some leaves for garnish)
¼ cupChopped parsley
¼ tspSalt and freshly ground black pepper
16Large raw prawns, shells on (Main)
4 slicesCrusty bread, to serve

Directions

  1. Make the butter by combining the butter, garlic, zest, juice, tarragon, parsley, salt and pepper in a small bowl.
  2. Wash and pat dry the prawns, then place in a large bowl. Add half the butter and toss.
  3. Heat a barbecue grill to a medium heat. Cook the prawns for four minutes each side. Brush with a little extra butter if needed.
  4. Serve hot with extra tarragon leaves, crusty bread and remaining butter on the side.

