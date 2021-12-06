Pork and pistachio terrine recipe

Babiche Martens

This terrine looks fabulous and tastes delicious, with pistachios adding a vibrant green colour and fresh crunch. I make it a couple of days ahead of time, wrap it up and forget about it until an hour before serving. No fancy tin is needed — a simple loaf tin does the job. For a more casual approach place the terrine in the middle of the table with a freshly sliced baguette, or you can slice and plate individually and elegantly with a herb garnish.

Ingredients

400 g Streaky bacon (Main) 400 g Pork mince (Main) 400 g Chicken mince (Main) 1 Pork fillet, cut into 2cm cubes 100 ml White wine, or port 1 small Onion, chopped finely 2 Garlic cloves, crushed 1 Tbsp Capers ½ cup Pistachios 1 tsp Salt and freshly ground black pepper 1 loaf Crusty bread, to serve

Directions

Heat an oven to 170C. Grease a loaf tin and line the base with baking paper. Lay the bacon in strips crossing over slightly to cover the bottom and sides of the tin. Leave a little overhang. In a large bowl combine the pork mince, chicken mince, fillet and wine. Let it sit for 30 minutes. Add to it the onion, garlic, capers, pistachios, salt and pepper. Mix well using your hands is best then place it into the tin. Fold the excess bacon to cover the top. Cover with baking paper and tightly with foil. Place into a baking dish, half fill with water and bake for 2 hours. Remove and cool. Place a weight on top of the terrine and chill in the fridge overnight.

