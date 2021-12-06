Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Pork and pistachio terrine recipe

for 12 people
Pork and pistachio terrine recipe

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By:

This terrine looks fabulous and tastes delicious, with pistachios adding a vibrant green colour and fresh crunch. I make it a couple of days ahead of time, wrap it up and forget about it until an hour before serving. No fancy tin is needed — a simple loaf tin does the job. For a more casual approach place the terrine in the middle of the table with a freshly sliced baguette, or you can slice and plate individually and elegantly with a herb garnish.

Ingredients

400 gStreaky bacon (Main)
400 gPork mince (Main)
400 gChicken mince (Main)
1Pork fillet, cut into 2cm cubes
100 mlWhite wine, or port
1 smallOnion, chopped finely
2Garlic cloves, crushed
1 TbspCapers
½ cupPistachios
1 tspSalt and freshly ground black pepper
1 loafCrusty bread, to serve

Directions

  1. Heat an oven to 170C. Grease a loaf tin and line the base with baking paper. Lay the bacon in strips crossing over slightly to cover the bottom and sides of the tin. Leave a little overhang.
  2. In a large bowl combine the pork mince, chicken mince, fillet and wine. Let it sit for 30 minutes. Add to it the onion, garlic, capers, pistachios, salt and pepper. Mix well using your hands is best then place it into the tin. Fold the excess bacon to cover the top. Cover with baking paper and tightly with foil. Place into a baking dish, half fill with water and bake for 2 hours.
  3. Remove and cool. Place a weight on top of the terrine and chill in the fridge overnight.

More of Angela's Christmas feast

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by