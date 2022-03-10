Lisa Linder

Using two grains in the puy lentil and quinoa salad makes it feel worthy and wise and the flavours literally pop in your mouth — use several different coloured grapes and tomatoes for a good visual effect. This serves 6 as a side dish.

This recipe is taken from Peter Gordon's new book, Savour: Salads for all Seasons.

Ingredients

200 g Black and green grapes 200 g Cherry tomatoes, use several colours 1 Banana shallot, thinly sliced ½ Medium heat chilli, including the seeds, chopped 2 Tbsp Pomegranate molasses 4 Tbsp Extra virgin olive oil 1 cup Puy lentils, rinsed and drained (Main) 4 cloves Garlic, sliced 1 tsp Finely chopped thyme leaves 1 tsp Finely chopped rosemary leaves 1 tsp Finely chopped oregano leaves 1 Bay leaf 1 cup Quinoa, rinsed and drained (Main) 1 handful Parsley leaf 30 Mint leaves 20 Basil leaves

Directions

Heat the oven to 170C. Put the grapes, cherry tomatoes, shallot, chilli, pomegranate molasses and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a roasting dish with a little salt and pepper. Stir together, then bake until the grapes and cherry tomatoes have popped a little, about 30 minutes or so. Keep warm. Meanwhile, cook the lentils. Put them in a medium saucepan and pour on enough water to cover the lentils by 4cm. Bring to the boil, skimming any foam that rises off the surface. Reduce the heat to a rapid simmer, then stir in the garlic, thyme, rosemary, oregano, bay leaf and the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Put a lid on the pan and cook for 30 minutes, adding 1 teaspoon of flaky salt in the last 10 minutes. Don't let the water level fall below the surface of the lentils: top up with a little boiling water if needed. Taste a lentil to make sure they're done. Keep warm. When the lentils have been cooking for about 15 minutes, cook the quinoa. Bring 1 litre of water to the boil in a large pan and add the quinoa. Cook for 9–12 minutes, by which point the quinoa will still have a little bite but will have softened in texture. Drain in a fine sieve and leave to cool. To serve, toss the lentils and quinoa with the parsley and mint. Taste for seasoning. Mix the basil gently into the grapes and sit this on top, then drizzle with the roasting juices. Serve at room temperature.

More salads from Peter