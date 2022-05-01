Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Pear, prosciutto and pine nut salad

Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

Ingredients

1 TbspOlive oil
4 piecesProsciutto (Main)
2Pears, cored and thinly sliced (Main)
4 cupsRocket
1Red onion, sliced
½ cupPine nuts, toasted (Main)
100 gBlue cheese

Dressing

¼ cupOlive oil
½ Lemons, juice
2 tspRunny honey

Directions

  1. In a small frying pan, heat the oil and fry prosciutto until crisp.
  2. In a large bowl place pears, rocket, red onion, pine nuts and blue cheese, and toss well with dressing.
  3. Serve on to individual plates and top with prosciutto.

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by