Pear, prosciutto and pine nut salad

Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|4 pieces
|Prosciutto (Main)
|2
|Pears, cored and thinly sliced (Main)
|4 cups
|Rocket
|1
|Red onion, sliced
|½ cup
|Pine nuts, toasted (Main)
|100 g
|Blue cheese
Dressing
|¼ cup
|Olive oil
|½
|Lemons, juice
|2 tsp
|Runny honey
Directions
- In a small frying pan, heat the oil and fry prosciutto until crisp.
- In a large bowl place pears, rocket, red onion, pine nuts and blue cheese, and toss well with dressing.
- Serve on to individual plates and top with prosciutto.