Peanut butter kumara fudge bites

Peanut butter and kumara fudge bites. Photo / Lottie Hedley

Plant-based, gluten-free and refined sugar-free, the modern, family-friendly recipes from Sophie Steevens' cookbook Simple Wholefoods, all use ingredients as close to their natural state as possible. "Although they are primarily composed of sweet kūmara, you would never guess there was a vegetable hidden in these indulgently wholesome bites, which have the fudgiest, melt-in-your-mouth texture," says Sophie. "So easy to whip up, these fudgy bites are destined to become your new guilt-free, chocolatey snack."

Ingredients

1 large purple kūmara (about 350–400g), peeled and diced ¾ cup smooth peanut butter (or almond butter) ½ cup pure maple syrup ¼ cup cacao powder, plus extra to sprinkle 3 Tbsp melted coconut oil 2 Tbsp coconut flour 2 tsp pure vanilla extract ¼ cup raisins ¼ cup crushed walnuts or pistachios ¼ tsp sea salt (optional)

Directions

Line a 20 cm x 28 cm (8 in x 11¼ in) baking dish with baking paper. Bring a saucepan half-filled with water to a boil. Place the kūmara in a colander over the water, cover, and steam for about 15 minutes, or until tender. Place the kūmara in a large bowl and mash until completely smooth. Add all the remaining ingredients and mix to combine. Transfer the mixture to the prepared dish and spread out evenly. Using the back of a spoon, press firmly over the mixture to pack it down. Place in the freezer to set for about 1 hour. To serve, remove from the freezer, sprinkle with extra cacao, if desired, and slice into 24 pieces. Store in a sealed container in the fridge for 3–5 days, or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Edited extract from Simple Wholefoods by Sophie Steevens published by Allen & Unwin NZ, RRP: $49.99. Photography by Lottie Hedley