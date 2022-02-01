Peanut and sesame brittle

I love this stuff and it is easy to make. The large amount of crushed peanuts, with just enough caramel to hold it together, means that it won't break your teeth when you bite into it. This is a typical Chinese New Year food.
Ingredients
|2 cups
|Sugar
|½ cup
|Water
|2 cups
|Roasted unsalted peanuts, coarsely crushed or chopped (Main)
|4 Tbsp
|Sesame seeds, toasted (Main)
Directions
- Line a heatproof tray with baking paper.
- Put the sugar and water into a small saucepan and bring to the boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Once it boils, stop stirring and boil until golden brown, swirling the pan gently to evenly distribute the sugar as it browns. Remove from the heat and add the peanuts and sesame seeds. Mix quickly and pour on to the paper-lined tray. Allow to cool a little until warm.
- Place another sheet of baking paper over the mixture then roll 1cm thick with a rolling pin. Cut into diamonds while still warm. Serve with Chinese tea.