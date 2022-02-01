Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Peanut and sesame brittle

for 6 people
Peanut and sesame brittle

Tam West

Ray McVinnie
By
Ray McVinnie

Chef and food writer

I love this stuff and it is easy to make. The large amount of crushed peanuts, with just enough caramel to hold it together, means that it won't break your teeth when you bite into it. This is a typical Chinese New Year food.

Ingredients

2 cupsSugar
½ cupWater
2 cupsRoasted unsalted peanuts, coarsely crushed or chopped (Main)
4 TbspSesame seeds, toasted (Main)

Directions

  1. Line a heatproof tray with baking paper.
  2. Put the sugar and water into a small saucepan and bring to the boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Once it boils, stop stirring and boil until golden brown, swirling the pan gently to evenly distribute the sugar as it browns. Remove from the heat and add the peanuts and sesame seeds. Mix quickly and pour on to the paper-lined tray. Allow to cool a little until warm.
  3. Place another sheet of baking paper over the mixture then roll 1cm thick with a rolling pin. Cut into diamonds while still warm. Serve with Chinese tea.

More of Ray's Chinese New Year recipes

Collections you may like

Tomato recipes
Eatwell

Tomato recipes

Quick Read

Got tomatoes piling up? Get through the glut with our collection of tomato recipes

Salmon recipes
Eatwell

Salmon recipes

Quick Read

Super food, super flavour - salmon is both indulgent and healthy, delicious and filling

Avocado recipes
Eatwell

Avocado recipes

Quick Read

Discover our myriad ways to bake, whip, freeze and even fry one in our avocado collection

Recipes supplied by