Pea fritters with asparagus and poached egg recipe

Frozen peas come into their own with these fritters. They make for a great Sunday brunch or serve them any time of day with a poached egg on top. The Asian chives, available at the supermarket, add a delicious flavour and texture.
Ingredients
Fritters
|1 Tbsp
|oil
|1 cup
|Asian chives, sliced small
|2 cups
|peas
|150g
|feta, crumbled
|½ tsp
|salt
|3
|eggs
|½ cup
|self-rising flour
|½ cup
|chopped mint
|¼ cup
|milk
|Oil
|for frying
Salad
|2 large handfuls
|rocket
|1 bunch
|asparagus, cooked, sliced thinly
|Dash of
|good quality olive oil and white vinegar
|Salt and freshly ground pepper
|to taste
|4
|soft-poached eggs
Directions
- For the fritters, warm the oil in a frying pan and cook the chives until softened and slightly brown. Place them in a large bowl.
- Blitz the peas in a food processor roughly then add to the chives. Add the feta, salt, eggs, flour, mint and milk, stirring to combine.
- Heat a little oil in a frying pan. Spoon 2 tablespoons of mixture for each fritter into the pan, cooking for 4 minutes each side, then turn for a further 2 or 3 minutes until just cooked through. Keep warm while you cook the remainder.
- In a bowl combine the rocket, asparagus, dash of oil and vinegar then season.
- Serve the fritters with a handful of salad and a soft-poached egg on top.