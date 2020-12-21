Website of the Year

Recipes

Pea fritters with asparagus and poached egg recipe

for 4 people
Pea fritters with asparagus and poached egg. Photo by Babiche Martens.

Angela Casley
By:

Frozen peas come into their own with these fritters. They make for a great Sunday brunch or serve them any time of day with a poached egg on top. The Asian chives, available at the supermarket, add a delicious flavour and texture.

Ingredients

Fritters

1 Tbspoil
1 cupAsian chives, sliced small
2 cupspeas
150gfeta, crumbled
½ tspsalt
3eggs
½ cupself-rising flour
½ cupchopped mint
¼ cupmilk
Oilfor frying

Salad

2 large handfulsrocket
1 bunchasparagus, cooked, sliced thinly
Dash ofgood quality olive oil and white vinegar
Salt and freshly ground pepperto taste
4soft-poached eggs

Directions

  1. For the fritters, warm the oil in a frying pan and cook the chives until softened and slightly brown. Place them in a large bowl.
  2. Blitz the peas in a food processor roughly then add to the chives. Add the feta, salt, eggs, flour, mint and milk, stirring to combine.
  3. Heat a little oil in a frying pan. Spoon 2 tablespoons of mixture for each fritter into the pan, cooking for 4 minutes each side, then turn for a further 2 or 3 minutes until just cooked through. Keep warm while you cook the remainder.
  4. In a bowl combine the rocket, asparagus, dash of oil and vinegar then season.
  5. Serve the fritters with a handful of salad and a soft-poached egg on top.

