Pea fritters with asparagus and poached egg recipe

For the fritters, warm the oil in a frying pan and cook the chives until softened and slightly brown. Place them in a large bowl.

Blitz the peas in a food processor roughly then add to the chives. Add the feta, salt, eggs, flour, mint and milk, stirring to combine.

Heat a little oil in a frying pan. Spoon 2 tablespoons of mixture for each fritter into the pan, cooking for 4 minutes each side, then turn for a further 2 or 3 minutes until just cooked through. Keep warm while you cook the remainder.

In a bowl combine the rocket, asparagus, dash of oil and vinegar then season.