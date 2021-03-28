Website of the Year

Partnership: Mixed Herb Butter + video

Mixed Herb Butter recipe video created in partnership with Fresh Fast. To find the recipe go to EatWell/topic/fresh to watch the "step by step" instructions and a full list of ingredients and more.

Making mixed herb butter looks and tastes incredible. Keep it in the fridge and cut slices off to enhance recipes or to butter toast. You can experiment with your favourite herbs and edible flowers.

Prep time: 10 minutes
Makes: 1 cup

Ingredients

4 TbspSuperb Herb Sage*/ Rosemary/ Thyme/ Parsley, leaves roughly chopped
4 Tbspedible flowers, small or with petals separated
250gunsalted Butter, room temperature
Pinch ofsea salt

Directions

  1. Lay a rectangular piece of baking paper on a flat work surface. Scatter the middle with half of the edible flowers and prepared herbs.
  2. In a large bowl mix softened butter and salt with remaining flowers and herbs until well combined.
  3. Use a spatula to smear the butter onto the
  4. prepared baking paper then carefully roll it up until you have a cylindrical butter roulade. Pop in the fridge to solidify.

*Tip: Use sage sparingly as the flavour is intense.

Recipes supplied by