Partnership: Mixed Herb Butter + video

Making mixed herb butter looks and tastes incredible. Keep it in the fridge and cut slices off to enhance recipes or to butter toast. You can experiment with your favourite herbs and edible flowers.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Makes: 1 cup

Ingredients

4 Tbsp Superb Herb Sage*/ Rosemary/ Thyme/ Parsley, leaves roughly chopped 4 Tbsp edible flowers, small or with petals separated 250g unsalted Butter, room temperature Pinch of sea salt

Directions

Lay a rectangular piece of baking paper on a flat work surface. Scatter the middle with half of the edible flowers and prepared herbs In a large bowl mix softened butter and salt with remaining flowers and herbs until well combined. Use a spatula to smear the butter onto the prepared baking paper then carefully roll it up until you have a cylindrical butter roulade. Pop in the fridge to solidify.

*Tip: Use sage sparingly as the flavour is intense.

This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.