Partnership: Easter Roast Lamb With Fresh Mint Sauce recipe + video

Image / Supplied.

Make this delicious roast lamb for Easter, so you can sit around the table and enjoy good wholesome food with your loved ones. Roast lamb wouldn't be the same without fresh mint sauce and golden roast spuds.

Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 75-90 mins
Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

1Te Mana Lamb Bone In Leg (1.8 kg)
1 bag (700g)Wilcox Piccolos Bite Size Medley Potatoes
2 TbspOlivado Avocado Oil with Rosemary

Marinade

3 sprigsSuperb Herb Rosemary
2 TbspOlivado Avocado Oil with Rosemary
1lemon, zest and juice
8Garlic cloves, peeled

Mint sauce

1 cupSuperb Herb Mint leaves, finely chopped
2 TbspDYC white wine vinegar
1 cupboiling water
2 tsp2 tsp
Pinchof salt

Steamed peas, to serve (optional)

Directions

  1. For the roast: Preheat the oven to 200°C. Place a rack in the centre of the oven and a lined roasting tray underneath.
  2. For the marinade: Add all ingredients to a small blender and blend until chunky.
  3. Season lamb with salt and pepper then pour marinade over lamb. Place the Te Mana Lamb Bone In Leg on the hot bars in the oven above the tray. Roast for 45 minutes, then add potatoes (see prep in step 5).
  4. For the mint sauce: Pour boiling water over the mint and leave it to steep for a few minutes before draining through a sieve (this will increase the flavour), then rinse the mint under cold water (to stop it cooking). In a small bowl stir sugar into vinegar, then stir in mint. Add a pinch of salt and leave to infuse.
  5. In a large bowl toss potatoes with Olivado oil and salt and pepper. Carefully add to the hot roasting tray and bake for 30-35 minutes, until golden and cooked.
  6. Cook the lamb for a total of 75 minutes if you want it pink, or 90 minutes for more well done.
  7. Remove lamb from the oven and let rest for 15 minutes before carving. Serve lamb with golden roast potatoes, mint sauce and steamed peas (optional).

Tip: Allow the lamb to come up to room temperature before you cook it.

Image / Supplied.
Image / Supplied.

This content has been created in partnership with Pure South, Superb Herb, and Olivado

