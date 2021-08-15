Orecchiette with Brussels sprouts & burnt butter

Make sure you allow the butter to cook until almost brown in colour and with a nutty scent and flavour.
Ingredients
|200g
|Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
|2 Tbsp
|olive oil
|4 sprigs
|thyme
|2 cloves
|garlic, peeled and crushed
|350g
|dried orecchiette pasta
|100g
|unsalted butter, diced
|handful
|parsley, mint and basil, roughly chopped
|½
|lemon, juice only
|150g
|chopped hazelnuts, toasted
|3 Tbsp
|grated parmesan
|To taste
|sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180 ̊C.
- Toss the sprouts with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, the thyme and garlic and arrange cut-side down on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast in the preheated oven for 18–20 minutes or until the sprouts are tender, depending on the size of the sprouts.
- Meanwhile, cook the pasta according to the package instructions. Drain, reserving a few tablespoons of the cooking water. Return the pasta to the pot.
- Put the butter in a large frying pan/skillet and place over a medium heat. Cook for 4–5 minutes until melted and the butter has turned a deep nut-brown colour, swirling the pan often. Season to taste. Add the mixed herbs, lemon juice and toasted hazelnuts.
- Add the sprouts, parmesan, a few tablespoons of the reserved pasta water and the burnt butter mixture to the pasta. Mix and serve in a large bowl.
Edited extract from
Sharing Food with Friends
by Kathy Kordalis, published by Ryland Peters & Small. Photography by Mowie Kay, distributed by
. RRP $39.99