Orecchiette with Brussels sprouts & burnt butter

Make sure you allow the butter to cook until almost brown in colour and with a nutty scent and flavour.

Ingredients

200g Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved 2 Tbsp olive oil 4 sprigs thyme 2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed 350g dried orecchiette pasta 100g unsalted butter, diced handful parsley, mint and basil, roughly chopped ½ lemon, juice only 150g chopped hazelnuts, toasted 3 Tbsp grated parmesan To taste sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Preheat the oven to 180 ̊C. Toss the sprouts with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, the thyme and garlic and arrange cut-side down on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast in the preheated oven for 18–20 minutes or until the sprouts are tender, depending on the size of the sprouts. Meanwhile, cook the pasta according to the package instructions. Drain, reserving a few tablespoons of the cooking water. Return the pasta to the pot. Put the butter in a large frying pan/skillet and place over a medium heat. Cook for 4–5 minutes until melted and the butter has turned a deep nut-brown colour, swirling the pan often. Season to taste. Add the mixed herbs, lemon juice and toasted hazelnuts. Add the sprouts, parmesan, a few tablespoons of the reserved pasta water and the burnt butter mixture to the pasta. Mix and serve in a large bowl.

Edited extract from

Sharing Food with Friends

by Kathy Kordalis, published by Ryland Peters & Small. Photography by Mowie Kay, distributed by

. RRP $39.99