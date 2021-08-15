Voyager 2021 media awards
Orecchiette with Brussels sprouts & burnt butter

for 6 people
Make sure you allow the butter to cook until almost brown in colour and with a nutty scent and flavour.

Ingredients

200gBrussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
2 Tbspolive oil
4 sprigsthyme
2 clovesgarlic, peeled and crushed
350gdried orecchiette pasta
100gunsalted butter, diced
handfulparsley, mint and basil, roughly chopped
½lemon, juice only
150gchopped hazelnuts, toasted
3 Tbspgrated parmesan
To tastesea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 180 ̊C.
  2. Toss the sprouts with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, the thyme and garlic and arrange cut-side down on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast in the preheated oven for 18–20 minutes or until the sprouts are tender, depending on the size of the sprouts.
  3. Meanwhile, cook the pasta according to the package instructions. Drain, reserving a few tablespoons of the cooking water. Return the pasta to the pot.
  4. Put the butter in a large frying pan/skillet and place over a medium heat. Cook for 4–5 minutes until melted and the butter has turned a deep nut-brown colour, swirling the pan often. Season to taste. Add the mixed herbs, lemon juice and toasted hazelnuts.
  5. Add the sprouts, parmesan, a few tablespoons of the reserved pasta water and the burnt butter mixture to the pasta. Mix and serve in a large bowl.

Edited extract from

by Kathy Kordalis, published by Ryland Peters & Small. Photography by Mowie Kay, distributed by

. RRP $39.99

