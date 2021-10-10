Orange, chilli and chocolate bark

Another easy dessert or after-dinner treat, this recipe is very flexible as you can substitute any combination of dried fruit and nuts that you like. Chocolate and orange always go well together and the inclusion of a few spices adds extra flavour.

Ingredients

¼ tsp ground cloves 4–6 cardamom pods, seeds removed and ground ¼ tsp cayenne pepper ¼ tsp ground chilli ½ tsp ground cinnamon 400g dark chocolate ⅔ cup pistachios, roughly chopped ⅔ cup cashews, roughly chopped ½ cup dried cranberries, roughly chopped 1 orange, finely grated zest only To decorate extra nuts, edible gold (optional)

Directions

Line a baking tray with baking paper. Place the spices in a small frying-pan over a medium heat. Allow them to toast without burning to release their aromas, about 30–40 seconds. Remove from the heat and set aside. Melt the chocolate either in the microwave (remove and stir every 30–40 seconds) or in a bowl set over a saucepan of boiling water. Add the spices, nuts, cranberries and half the orange zest to the melted chocolate and stir to combine. Pour onto the prepared tray, spreading it evenly. Scatter over the extra nuts and remaining orange zest and dust with edible gold if using. Place in the fridge to set. Break into shards before serving.

Saffron Swirls & Cardamom Dust by Ashia Ismail-Singer, photography by Christall Lowe, published by Bateman Books, RRP$49.99, Release Date 15th October. To purchase check your local bookstore or any online retailers.