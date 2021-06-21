Open sandwich topping ideas

Give your sandwich a delicious makeover with tasty, colourful ingredients on glorious display.
PUMPKIN AND HALLOUMI
Serves: 1
Ingredients
|25g
|Butter
|4 slices
|Halloumi cheese
|4 slices
|Bürgen Soy & Linseed Loaf, toasted
|2 Tbsp
|Cream cheese
|1 tsp
|Sesame seeds toasted, to serve
|Drizzle of balsamic vinegar glaze, to serve
|Superb Herb basil leaves, to serve
Directions
- Heat a frying pan to a medium high heat. Add the butter. Once melted add the slices of halloumi. Cook for 1–3 minutes each side until golden and crispy.
- Spread the cream cheese over each slice of Bürgen Soy & Linseed Loaf. Add the sliced pumpkin and halloumi.
- Generously drizzle over the balsamic glaze. Sprinkle sesame seeds and basil over the top.
CHOCOLATE NUT SPREAD & PEARS
Serves: 1-2
Ingredients
|2 slices
|Bürgen Soy & Linseed Loaf, toasted
|2 Tbsp
|Hazelnut & cocoa spread
|1
|Pear, sliced thinly
|Hazelnuts, chopped and lightly toasted
Directions
- Spread over the cocoa spread.
- Fan over the sliced pear and sprinkle some hazelnuts.
SHREDDED CHICKEN, TAHINI AND VEGGIES
Serves: 1-2
Ingredients
|2 slices
|Bürgen Soy & Linseed Loaf, toasted
|1 small
|Chicken breast, cooked and shredded
|2 Tbsp
|Tahini
|1 small
|Carrot, grated
|1 small
|Handful of watercress
|Drizzle of Olivado omega oil
|Salt and pepper
Directions
- Spread the tahini over the Bürgen Soy & Linseed bread, top with some shredded chicken, grated carrot and garnish with cress. Drizzle over the oil and add salt and pepper to taste.
ROAST BEEF AND RELISH
Serves: 1-2
Ingredients
|2 slices
|Bürgen Soy & Linseed Loaf, toasted
|1 tsp
|Horseradish
|2
|Roasted garlic cloves, minced
|6 slices
|Pastrami
|1 tsp
|Beetroot relish
|handful of sprouts
|Salt and pepper
Directions
- Mix the horseradish, garlic and cream cheese together.
- Spread the cream cheese mixture over the Bürgen Soy & Linseed bread.
- Place the slices of pastrami on. Dollop the relish over. Sprinkle over the sprouts. Season with salt and pepper.
EGG SALAD & MICRO HERBS
Serves: 1-2
Ingredients
|2 slices
|Bürgen Soy & Linseed Loaf, toasted
|3
|Boiled eggs
|2 Tbsp
|Mayonnaise
|Micro herbs
|Salt and pepper
Directions
- Place the eggs in a bowl and mash with a fork.
- Add 1 tbsp of mayo, salt and pepper to taste and stir well.
- Spread the egg mixture over the Bürgen Soy & Linseed bread and top with micro herbs
SMOKED FISH
Serves: 1-2
Ingredients
|2 slices
|Bürgen Soy & Linseed Loaf, toasted
|100g
|Smoked fish, pulled
|2 Tbsp
|Cream cheese
|1
|Radish, sliced
|Olivado extra virgin avocado, lemon zest oil
|Salt and pepper
Directions
- Spread cream cheese over Bürgen Soy & Linseed toast slices. Place smoked fish over the cream cheese. Arrange radish pieces over the top. Sprinkle over Italian parsley. Drizzle with avocado and lemon zest oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.