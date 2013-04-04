Old-Fashioned Tomato Sauce

Wash and roughly chop the tomatoes, putting them into a large saucepan. Peel and roughly chop the onion and garlic.

In a piece of muslin or cloth (I used the section of an old sheet or a cloth hanky works well), put the cloves, allspice and piece of ginger inside, then tie at the top and throw in with the tomato mix.

Cook over a medium heat until all the vegetables are soft and well-cooked – about 30 minutes.

Remove the bag with the spices and put in the blender until you have a smooth mixture. (You could also use a sieve or food-mill).

Put the mixture back into the pot and add the sugar, smoked paprika, vinegar and salt.

Bring to the boil and keep it bubbling for an hour until it thickens. Stir occasionally.

Meanwhile, clean your bottles and put into a 100 degC oven to heat up.

Take the caps and put them in a small pot of boiling water. Simmer for 10 minutes.

Take the bottles out of the oven and pour the sauce in while it is still hot.