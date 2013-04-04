Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Old-Fashioned Tomato Sauce

30 min
Old-Fashioned Tomato Sauce

Wendyl Nissen
By
Wendyl Nissen

Author and entrepreneur

Ingredients

3 kgsTomatoes (Main)
6Garlic cloves
2Large onions
6Cloves
6Allspice, whole
5 cmFresh ginger, unpeeled
1 cupRaw sugar
½ tspSmoked paprika, (hot)
4 cupsMalt vinegar
2 TbspSalt

Directions

  1. Wash and roughly chop the tomatoes, putting them into a large saucepan. Peel and roughly chop the onion and garlic.
  2. In a piece of muslin or cloth (I used the section of an old sheet or a cloth hanky works well), put the cloves, allspice and piece of ginger inside, then tie at the top and throw in with the tomato mix.
  3. Cook over a medium heat until all the vegetables are soft and well-cooked – about 30 minutes.
  4. Remove the bag with the spices and put in the blender until you have a smooth mixture. (You could also use a sieve or food-mill).
  5. Put the mixture back into the pot and add the sugar, smoked paprika, vinegar and salt.
  6. Bring to the boil and keep it bubbling for an hour until it thickens. Stir occasionally.
  7. Meanwhile, clean your bottles and put into a 100 degC oven to heat up.
  8. Take the caps and put them in a small pot of boiling water. Simmer for 10 minutes.
  9. Take the bottles out of the oven and pour the sauce in while it is still hot.
  10. Make sure you haven't spilled any around the top and screw on the caps.

Collections you may like

Tomato recipes
Eatwell

Tomato recipes

Quick Read

Got tomatoes piling up? Get through the glut with our collection of tomato recipes

Salmon recipes
Eatwell

Salmon recipes

Quick Read

Super food, super flavour - salmon is both indulgent and healthy, delicious and filling

Avocado recipes
Eatwell

Avocado recipes

Quick Read

Discover our myriad ways to bake, whip, freeze and even fry one in our avocado collection

Recipes supplied by