Old-Fashioned Tomato Sauce

Ingredients
|3 kgs
|Tomatoes (Main)
|6
|Garlic cloves
|2
|Large onions
|6
|Cloves
|6
|Allspice, whole
|5 cm
|Fresh ginger, unpeeled
|1 cup
|Raw sugar
|½ tsp
|Smoked paprika, (hot)
|4 cups
|Malt vinegar
|2 Tbsp
|Salt
Directions
- Wash and roughly chop the tomatoes, putting them into a large saucepan. Peel and roughly chop the onion and garlic.
- In a piece of muslin or cloth (I used the section of an old sheet or a cloth hanky works well), put the cloves, allspice and piece of ginger inside, then tie at the top and throw in with the tomato mix.
- Cook over a medium heat until all the vegetables are soft and well-cooked – about 30 minutes.
- Remove the bag with the spices and put in the blender until you have a smooth mixture. (You could also use a sieve or food-mill).
- Put the mixture back into the pot and add the sugar, smoked paprika, vinegar and salt.
- Bring to the boil and keep it bubbling for an hour until it thickens. Stir occasionally.
- Meanwhile, clean your bottles and put into a 100 degC oven to heat up.
- Take the caps and put them in a small pot of boiling water. Simmer for 10 minutes.
- Take the bottles out of the oven and pour the sauce in while it is still hot.
- Make sure you haven't spilled any around the top and screw on the caps.