Nutty honey banana bars

These pack and eat outdoor bars are great for school or later in the day when the kids are getting a bit weary. Pull these beauties out for a chewy tasty treat.
Ingredients
|1 cup
|Peanuts (Main)
|1 cup
|Cashew nuts (Main)
|1 cup
|Honey
|¼ cup
|Maple syrup
|1 tsp
|Butter
|1 cup
|Banana chips, coarsely chopped (Main)
|1 ¼ cups
|Rolled oats, whole
|1 ½ cups
|Puffed rice (Main)
|½ tsp
|Salt
|⅓ cup
|Chocolate buttons
|1 tsp
|Vanilla
Directions
- Place the nuts in the oven and roast at 180C for 10 minutes or until lightly golden. Cool then coarsely chop.
- In a saucepan, bring honey and maple syrup to the boil, simmer for 10 minutes.
- Stir in the remaining ingredients, including nuts, then press into a 20 x 30cm baking tray lined with baking paper.
- Place in the fridge to set hard, then cut into bars