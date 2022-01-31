Voyager 2021 media awards
Nutty honey banana bars

Tam West

Geoff Scott
By
Geoff Scott

Chef and culinary lecturer

These pack and eat outdoor bars are great for school or later in the day when the kids are getting a bit weary. Pull these beauties out for a chewy tasty treat.

Ingredients

1 cupPeanuts (Main)
1 cupCashew nuts (Main)
1 cupHoney
¼ cupMaple syrup
1 tspButter
1 cupBanana chips, coarsely chopped (Main)
1 ¼ cupsRolled oats, whole
1 ½ cupsPuffed rice (Main)
½ tspSalt
⅓ cupChocolate buttons
1 tspVanilla

Directions

  1. Place the nuts in the oven and roast at 180C for 10 minutes or until lightly golden. Cool then coarsely chop.
  2. In a saucepan, bring honey and maple syrup to the boil, simmer for 10 minutes.
  3. Stir in the remaining ingredients, including nuts, then press into a 20 x 30cm baking tray lined with baking paper.
  4. Place in the fridge to set hard, then cut into bars

