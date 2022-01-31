Nutty honey banana bars

Tam West

These pack and eat outdoor bars are great for school or later in the day when the kids are getting a bit weary. Pull these beauties out for a chewy tasty treat.

Ingredients

1 cup Peanuts (Main) 1 cup Cashew nuts (Main) 1 cup Honey ¼ cup Maple syrup 1 tsp Butter 1 cup Banana chips, coarsely chopped (Main) 1 ¼ cups Rolled oats, whole 1 ½ cups Puffed rice (Main) ½ tsp Salt ⅓ cup Chocolate buttons 1 tsp Vanilla

Directions

Place the nuts in the oven and roast at 180C for 10 minutes or until lightly golden. Cool then coarsely chop. In a saucepan, bring honey and maple syrup to the boil, simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in the remaining ingredients, including nuts, then press into a 20 x 30cm baking tray lined with baking paper. Place in the fridge to set hard, then cut into bars

