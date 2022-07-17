Nici Wickes: Walnut pesto spaghetti

Living alone in a small seaside community, food writer Nici Wickes found her happy place. In her new cookbook, A Quiet Kitchen, she shares how her love of food and cooking has shaped her contentment and shares simple yet delicious dishes that can fill a soul, sole or otherwise, with moments of satisfaction and pure pleasure. Of this dish she says: "This walnut pesto makes a great change from tomato-based sauces for pasta. It's packed full of omega-3 fats (the good ones!) from the walnuts and overflows with deliciousness."
Ingredients
|65g
|dried pasta, eg spaghetti, penne, shells
|¼ cup
|shelled walnuts (even better if toasted first), plus extra to garnish
|¼ cup
|grated parmesan, plus extra to serve
|1 small clove
|garlic, peeled and crushed
|¼ cup
|chopped parsley, plus extra to garnish
|¼ tsp
|salt
|2 Tbsp
|lemon juice, plus extra to serve
|¼ cup
|olive oil
Directions
- Cook pasta in well-salted boiling water for about 12 minutes. Reserve ¼ cup of the starchy cooking water before you drain it.
- Make the pesto in a food processor by pulsing together the walnuts, parmesan, garlic, parsley, salt and lemon juice. With the motor running, pour in the olive oil until you have a thick sauce. Loosen it further with the pasta water.
- Toss pasta with pesto and serve, topped with parmesan, parsley, walnuts and a squeeze of lemon juice.
A Quiet Kitchen by Nici Wickes, photography by Todd Eyre, published by Bateman Books, RRP$45