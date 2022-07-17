Nici Wickes: Comforting one-pot chicken and rice

Photo / Todd Eyre

Living alone in a small seaside community, food writer Nici Wickes found her happy place. In her new cookbook, A Quiet Kitchen, she shares how her love of food and cooking has helped shaped her contentment and shares simple yet delicious dishes that can fill a soul, sole or otherwise, with moments of satisfaction and pure pleasure. This one-pot chicken wonder fits the bill entirely.

Nici says, "A one-pot dream dinner for one! If you haven't tried rice cooked in tomato pulp, you're in for a treat."

Ingredients

1 Tbsp olive oil 1 chicken Maryland (that's the drum with thigh attached) 1 medium onion, diced 1-2 sprigs fresh rosemary ⅓ cup medium-grain rice 2 large tomatoes (or ¼-½ cup passata) ½ cup vege stock or water (add ½ tsp salt if using water) To taste salt and pepper To garnish chopped parsley

Directions

In a heavy-based pot, heat the oil and brown the chicken skin-side down then flip it and cook for a further 5 minutes. Add in chopped onion and rosemary and cook for 2-3 minutes. Pour rice around chicken then grate in the tomatoes (or add passata). Use a box grater on the large-hole side. You'll be left with just the skin. Pour in stock or water, cover and bring to a simmer for 12–14 minutes. Check the rice is cooked and the liquid mostly evaporated. Check the seasoning is okay for you – add more salt or pepper as you wish. Leave to steam with the lid on for 5 minutes. Maybe prepare a salad if you fancy it. Serve with a small handful of chopped parsley.

A Quiet Kitchen by Nici Wickes, photography by Todd Eyre, published by Bateman Books, RRP$45