Nadia Lim's Jerusalem artichoke soup with bacon and rye croutons

Kieran Scott

Jerusalem artichokes make the most delicious soup and one of my favourite winter meals. They are knobbly little things that look a bit like ginger, but taste like a cross between potato, mushroom and garlic. Find them at farmers’ markets and some food stores. They are also incredibly easy to grow. Seek them out to try something different — you won’t regret it. You can mix other vegetables into the soup, such as carrot, celery or pumpkin, if you like.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp Olive oil 900 g Jerusalem artichokes, peeled and chopped (Main) 1 Onion, large, chopped 3 ½ cups Chicken stock 3 cloves Garlic, minced 1 tsp Nutmeg, freshly grated 3 slices Streaky bacon, chopped (Main) 2 slices Rye bread, chopped into small cubes ½ cup Milk, or cream ½ Lemons, juiced ½ cup Parsley, or chives, chopped

Directions