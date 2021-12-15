Nadia Lim's glass noodle salad with citrus soy dressing

Voyager 2021 media awards
Nadia Lim

Nadia Lim
By
Nadia Lim

Food writer and author

This Asian-inspired salad makes a little bit of pork mince go a long way — it’s there for a bit of flavour, rather than being a main part of the meal.

Fresh coriander and mint really make this dish, so if you have space in your daily budget or can raid someone’s garden, then add in generously.

Glass noodle salad

100 gDried vermicelli noodles, makes about 300g once cooked (Main)
2 cupsCarrots, shredded or coarsely grated, about 1 large carrot
1 cupCelery, finely sliced, about 3 sticks
3 cupsCabbages, shredded (Main)
½ cupRoasted peanuts, chopped
100 gPork mince
1 to serveFresh coriander
1 to serveFresh mint

Citrus soy dressing

2 TbspSoy sauce
4 TbspLemon juice
1 tspGinger, minced
2 tspPeanut oil
½ tspBrown sugar

Directions

  1. Pour boiling water over the vermicelli and leave to soak for 2 minutes until soft. Drain and rinse under cold water.
  2. Combine vegetables and peanuts in a large bowl. Mix through vermicelli. Combine all the dressing ingredients then pour over the vermicelli and vegetables and mix well.
  3. Heat a small drizzle of oil in a small frying pan. Season mince with a pinch of salt and pepper then fry until cooked through, about 2-3 minutes.
  4. Divide noodle salad between bowls and scatter over pork and few extra peanuts. Add chopped coriander and mint if you have it in your daily budget.

