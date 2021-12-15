Nadia Lim's glass noodle salad with citrus soy dressing

Tamara West

This Asian-inspired salad makes a little bit of pork mince go a long way — it’s there for a bit of flavour, rather than being a main part of the meal.

Fresh coriander and mint really make this dish, so if you have space in your daily budget or can raid someone’s garden, then add in generously.

Glass noodle salad

100 g Dried vermicelli noodles, makes about 300g once cooked (Main) 2 cups Carrots, shredded or coarsely grated, about 1 large carrot 1 cup Celery, finely sliced, about 3 sticks 3 cups Cabbages, shredded (Main) ½ cup Roasted peanuts, chopped 100 g Pork mince 1 to serve Fresh coriander 1 to serve Fresh mint

Citrus soy dressing

2 Tbsp Soy sauce 4 Tbsp Lemon juice 1 tsp Ginger, minced 2 tsp Peanut oil ½ tsp Brown sugar

Directions