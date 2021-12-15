Nadia Lim's glass noodle salad with citrus soy dressing

This Asian-inspired salad makes a little bit of pork mince go a long way — it’s there for a bit of flavour, rather than being a main part of the meal.
Fresh coriander and mint really make this dish, so if you have space in your daily budget or can raid someone’s garden, then add in generously.
Glass noodle salad
|100 g
|Dried vermicelli noodles, makes about 300g once cooked (Main)
|2 cups
|Carrots, shredded or coarsely grated, about 1 large carrot
|1 cup
|Celery, finely sliced, about 3 sticks
|3 cups
|Cabbages, shredded (Main)
|½ cup
|Roasted peanuts, chopped
|100 g
|Pork mince
|1 to serve
|Fresh coriander
|1 to serve
|Fresh mint
Citrus soy dressing
|2 Tbsp
|Soy sauce
|4 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|1 tsp
|Ginger, minced
|2 tsp
|Peanut oil
|½ tsp
|Brown sugar
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Pour boiling water over the vermicelli and leave to soak for 2 minutes until soft. Drain and rinse under cold water.
- Combine vegetables and peanuts in a large bowl. Mix through vermicelli. Combine all the dressing ingredients then pour over the vermicelli and vegetables and mix well.
- Heat a small drizzle of oil in a small frying pan. Season mince with a pinch of salt and pepper then fry until cooked through, about 2-3 minutes.
- Divide noodle salad between bowls and scatter over pork and few extra peanuts. Add chopped coriander and mint if you have it in your daily budget.