Miso caramel slice

If you're in need of a bit of a nutritional reset, Kelsi Boocock's Healthy Kelsi cookbook provides some mighty fine inspiration in the form of "simple vibrant, plant-based food". Here we get taster of some of her wholesome fare.

Ingredients

Base

1 cup oats 1 cup desiccated coconut 10 fresh medjool dates, pitted 1 Tbsp vanilla extract 2 Tbsp melted coconut oil 1 cup buckwheat

Caramel

14 fresh medjool dates, pitted ½ cup boiling water 1 Tbsp miso paste 2 cups cashews, soaked in hot water for 20 minutes 2 Tbsp almond butter ¼ cup maple syrup

Topping

100g dark chocolate 1 Tbsp coconut oil

Directions

For the base: Line a 20 x 30 cm slice tin with baking paper. Blend the oats, desiccated coconut, dates, vanilla and coconut oil in a food processor until fully blended. Add buckwheat and pulse until combined (don't blend too much as you want the buckwheat to retain some crunch). Press base into lined tin, flattening with a spatula or your fingers. Place in freezer to set while making the caramel. To make the caramel: Add dates and water to a pot over high heat and cook until all the water has evaporated. Place cooked dates in blender, along with miso paste, cashews, almond butter and maple syrup and blend until smooth. Pour over the base and place back in freezer. To make the topping: Melt chocolate and coconut oil in a heatproof bowl set over a pot of boiling water. Once melted, pour over slice and place back in freezer for at least 2 hours. Slice into squares with a hot knife.

Edited extract from Healthy Kelsi: Simple, vibrant plant-based food by Kelsi Boocock, photography and recipes by Kelsi Boocock, published by Bateman Books, RRP$39.99.