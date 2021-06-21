Mascarpone, honey & harissa crumpets

Make your crumpets sing with a spicy, creamy and subtly sweet topping.
Prep time: 5 mins
Cook time: 2 mins
Serves: 2
Ingredients
|4 Tbsp
|Mascarpone, room temperature
|4
|Golden Crumpets
|2 tsp
|Harissa
|2 tsp
|Liquid honey
|Pinch
|Salt
|Zest of a lemon
Directions
- Mix the mascarpone, lemon zest and salt together in a bowl, set aside.
- Toast the crumpets to your liking
- Spread the mascarpone mixture evenly over the crumpets, put quarter a tsp of harissa (depending on how spicy you like it) in the middle of each crumpet and use a knife to swirl it through the mascarpone, then drizzle over some honey.
This content has been created in partnership with Fresh Fast.