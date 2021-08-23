Marlie Bite taco bowls

Former NZ MasterChef star Hayley Bilton recently returned to the kitchen to create a nutritious, convenient snack for kids that takes the guilt out of fast, effortless food. Since having her daughter, Marlie, she realised that families everywhere struggle to get their kids to eat vegetables and she wanted to come up with an easy, go-to solution. She designed Marlie Bites specifically for her daughter, which were an instant hit, and so Hayley decided to share her secret with families across the country. Today, Marlie Bites are available in select supermarkets throughout the North Island. Here she uses them in a delicious taco bowl recipe that kids will happily devour. Makes 8 taco bowls.

Ingredients

8 mini flour tortillas 24 Marlie Bites 1 large tomato 1 cup corn kernels, cooked ½ iceberg lettuce, chopped ½ cup reduced fat cheddar cheese ½ cup sour cream

Method