Marlie Bite taco bowls

Former NZ MasterChef star Hayley Bilton recently returned to the kitchen to create a nutritious, convenient snack for kids that takes the guilt out of fast, effortless food. Since having her daughter, Marlie, she realised that families everywhere struggle to get their kids to eat vegetables and she wanted to come up with an easy, go-to solution. She designed Marlie Bites specifically for her daughter, which were an instant hit, and so Hayley decided to share her secret with families across the country. Today, Marlie Bites are available in select supermarkets throughout the North Island. Here she uses them in a delicious taco bowl recipe that kids will happily devour. Makes 8 taco bowls.
Ingredients
|8
|mini flour tortillas
|24
|Marlie Bites
|1
|large tomato
|1 cup
|corn kernels, cooked
|½
|iceberg lettuce, chopped
|½ cup
|reduced fat cheddar cheese
|½ cup
|sour cream
Method
- Preheat oven to 180°C. Microwave tortillas on high for 30 seconds or until softened. Using a muffin tin, press a tortilla into each cup to form 8 bowls. Carefully fold edges back to keep an opening for the filling. Bake for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, cook Marlie Bites as per packet instructions. Cut into quarters and set aside.
- Chop tomato and mix with cooked corn and chopped avocado. Mix to make a fresh salsa. Set aside.
- Place a bit of lettuce in the bottom of each tortilla bowl along with 4 chopped Marlie Bites. Top evenly with homemade salsa, then sprinkle with a little cheese.
- Place a dollop of sour cream on top and you're ready to serve.