Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Marlie Bite taco bowls

Marlie Bite taco bowls

By: Hayley Bilton

Former NZ MasterChef star Hayley Bilton recently returned to the kitchen to create a nutritious, convenient snack for kids that takes the guilt out of fast, effortless food. Since having her daughter, Marlie, she realised that families everywhere struggle to get their kids to eat vegetables and she wanted to come up with an easy, go-to solution. She designed Marlie Bites specifically for her daughter, which were an instant hit, and so Hayley decided to share her secret with families across the country. Today, Marlie Bites are available in select supermarkets throughout the North Island. Here she uses them in a delicious taco bowl recipe that kids will happily devour. Makes 8 taco bowls.

Ingredients

8mini flour tortillas
24Marlie Bites
1large tomato
1 cupcorn kernels, cooked
½iceberg lettuce, chopped
½ cupreduced fat cheddar cheese
½ cupsour cream

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 180°C. Microwave tortillas on high for 30 seconds or until softened. Using a muffin tin, press a tortilla into each cup to form 8 bowls. Carefully fold edges back to keep an opening for the filling. Bake for 10 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, cook Marlie Bites as per packet instructions. Cut into quarters and set aside.
  3. Chop tomato and mix with cooked corn and chopped avocado. Mix to make a fresh salsa. Set aside.
  4. Place a bit of lettuce in the bottom of each tortilla bowl along with 4 chopped Marlie Bites. Top evenly with homemade salsa, then sprinkle with a little cheese.
  5. Place a dollop of sour cream on top and you're ready to serve.

Collections you may like

Baking with lemons
Eatwell

Baking with lemons

Quick Read

Have an abundance of lemons? Or simply enjoy a citrus treat? Get baking.

Muffin recipes
Eatwell

Muffin recipes

Quick Read

You can't beat a home-made muffin - find your favourite in this scrumptious collection.

Recipes supplied by