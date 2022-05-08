Marcus Verberne's Scotch Clydevale free-range eggs with haggis and piccalilli

Scotch eggs are fun to play about with - the possibilities are endless. I've done them with smoked fish, braised oxtail, I've even wrapped them in kedgeree.

I thought this version would go really well on the menu at Nova. With the addition of haggis, it's a tribute to Dunedin's Scottish heritage. It was a bit of a mission finding a good haggis however. The haggis I ended up going with is made, rather ironically, in Tauranga.

Always use good free-range eggs. At Nova we use local free-range eggs from Agreeable Nature in Clydevale on the Clutha River. They are delicious!

Ingredients

6 fresh medium-sized free-range eggs 420g good sausage meat 120g haggis To coat flour, 2 beaten eggs, Japanese Panko breadkcrumbs 200g good-quality piccalilli, preferably home-made To deep fry canola oil To serve mustard cress